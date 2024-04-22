Remembering Pat Tillman 20 Years After His Death

But that day in 2001 -- after he absorbed what had happened when the planes hit, feeling like he could do more -- changed everything.

It changed his path, his story, and ultimately his life.

Tillman never was a guy who wanted to do an interview about himself. He would, but he'd rather not. But find him in the locker room after a game – especially after a loss – and he'd be the first to answer questions. He wanted to be accountable, felt it was his duty.

It's been said many times that Tillman would've rather not had all the attention that has been given to him after his death. That tracks, from the time I was around him. But maybe that's exactly why he has gotten the attention he has, and why marking this date 20 years later, and eventually 25 and 30 years and beyond, is important.

A generation has passed since Tillman was killed. Many young adults today know only of 9/11 the same way they know anything about World War II, and that's through history books. Even fewer know about Tillman and his story, a complicated one with friendly fire but nothing that changes the sacrifice Tillman made.

I happened to be in the room that day Tillman was watching on TV the Twin Towers burn, a moment etched in my mind as the starting point to the rest of Pat Tillman's life. Had he lived, he would've been 48 this year. In death, he is forever 27, a man who did enough in his short time to earn what he has represented to so many for so long.