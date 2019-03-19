Return To Outside Linebacker Could Give Chandler Jones A Boost

The majority of pass-rushers would be quite satisfied with the season Chandler Jones posted in 2018.

The Cardinals' star had 13 sacks and three forced fumbles, continuing his run as one of the game's most potent pressure artists.

But for a player who has reached the mountaintop, this was a step below – and the two-time Pro Bowler has reason to believe he can peak again in 2019.

The Cardinals are switching back to the 3-4 defensive alignment that helped produce a career year for Jones in 2017. He will go from defensive end to outside linebacker, a transition that has Jones "very excited."

"I know the last time I played outside linebacker, I led the NFL in sacks," Jones said following his appearance at an anti-bullying assembly at Valencia Newcomer School in Phoenix on Tuesday.

Jones had 17 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits in 2017, all career-highs. He was noticeably lighter on his feet that year – giving offensive linemen trouble with both his length and speed – and will be slimmed down again in 2019.

Jones said he was up to 280 pounds heading into training camp last year and is now around 255.