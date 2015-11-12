Richard Sherman And The Three Cardinals

to throw downfield as much as the Cardinals, it poses a challenge, although coach Bruce Arians and quarterback Carson Palmer said they're ready for it.

"It hasn't bothered Carson," Arians said of rainy conditions. "He's a good wet ball thrower. Last week, we were soaking balls down and they look like they're dry to him. He's got big hands and it doesn't affect him."

Palmer's days in the AFC North with the Bengals included many games played in inclement weather.

"The only negative is that we don't practice in rain, but we practice wet ball drills all the time and we'll continue to do that to prepare," Palmer said.

CARDINALS HOPING FOR ANOTHER BIG DAY FROM CAMPBELL

Last week, Arians brought up his displeasure with Calais Campbell's inability to dominate games every week. The Cardinals' Pro Bowl defensive tackle is fourth on the team with 43 tackles and third with 10 tackles for loss, but has only 1½ sacks through eight games, which is on pace for his lowest total since his rookie season.

Then again, Campbell hasn't yet played the Seahawks. He's excelled against them historically, with 11 sacks in 14 career games, including 10 in seven appearances at CenturyLink Field.

"I don't know what it is," Campbell said. "I guess because the crowd's so loud, you try to get in there and quiet them a little bit."

TRUST IN BOTH CENTERS

The only injury drama for the Cardinals remains at center. Lyle Sendlein (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity for a second straight day but is still iffy for the game. The coaching staff continues to speak well of backup A.Q. Shipley.

"I don't think there's any difference in the two, myself," Goodwin said. "A.Q. started most of the preseason. A.Q. has been around me since Pittsburgh. He knows what I want. He knows what I like to have out of my players. And he's just as good of a communicator as Lyle, so whoever is out there, I'm satisfied with and I'm ready to go."

Brown (hamstring), wide receiver Brittan Golden (groin) and cornerback Jerraud Powers (hamstring) were also limited for the Cardinals.