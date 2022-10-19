Robbie Anderson Hopes To Help Cardinals, Even On Short Week

The 6-foot-3 Anderson has top-end speed and brings an element lost when Hollywood Brown went down with a foot injury in Seattle. (Kingsbury said Brown will be out at least a month.) The Cardinals are getting DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension as well.

Rondale Moore, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch are the other wideout options.

"I want to be able to master my craft but it's not a normal week," Anderson said, "so I am trying to pick up everything they selected me to learn and master what I can.

"Whatever they put on my plate, I'll give my all."

In Carolina, Anderson had 13 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown, although he had just five receptions total the past four games.

The Cardinals sent draft picks -- none from the 2023 draft, instead a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-rounder -- to get Anderson.

Kingsbury said he and Anderson have "talked through" the issues Anderson had on the sideline in Carolina, and that the Cardinals "feel good" about Anderson as player and person. Anderson's good relationship with wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson – who coached Anderson with the Jets – makes a difference.

"I'm very familiar (with Anderson) in just playing against him a couple times, understanding his skillset, and what he's capable of," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "I'm excited for him as well.