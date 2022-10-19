Robbie Anderson Hopes To Help Cardinals, Even On Short Week

Robbie Anderson just played against the Cardinals earlier this month.
Sunday, his playing time dwindling with the Carolina Panthers, the wide receiver had a pair of confrontations with an assistant coach, leading to interim head coach Steve Wilks sending Anderson to the locker room while the game was going on.
Monday, Anderson was a Cardinal, and even on a short week and the team playing the Saints Thursday night, he is hoping he can play at least a little.
Did Anderson need a fresh start? "I feel like that was destined for me, and it's no mistake I am here," he said after the team's walkthough Wednesday. And what went wrong in Carolina?
"We didn't win the Super Bowl," Anderson said. "That's what I play this game for, to win the Super Bowl."
The Cardinals have a lot of work to do to get Anderson near such a goal. For now, it's about getting him ready to play against the Saints.
"If we do it, it'll be very limited and make sure he knows (his plays)," coach Kliff Kingsbury said.
The 6-foot-3 Anderson has top-end speed and brings an element lost when Hollywood Brown went down with a foot injury in Seattle. (Kingsbury said Brown will be out at least a month.) The Cardinals are getting DeAndre Hopkins back from suspension as well.
Rondale Moore, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch are the other wideout options.
"I want to be able to master my craft but it's not a normal week," Anderson said, "so I am trying to pick up everything they selected me to learn and master what I can.
"Whatever they put on my plate, I'll give my all."
In Carolina, Anderson had 13 receptions for 206 yards and a touchdown, although he had just five receptions total the past four games.
The Cardinals sent draft picks -- none from the 2023 draft, instead a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 seventh-rounder -- to get Anderson.
Kingsbury said he and Anderson have "talked through" the issues Anderson had on the sideline in Carolina, and that the Cardinals "feel good" about Anderson as player and person. Anderson's good relationship with wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson – who coached Anderson with the Jets – makes a difference.
"I'm very familiar (with Anderson) in just playing against him a couple times, understanding his skillset, and what he's capable of," quarterback Kyler Murray said. "I'm excited for him as well.
"I know through the grapevine, social media and stuff like that, he hasn't been very happy or whatever the past couple years, but I know he can go, so I'm looking forward to it."
Portraits of Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin in the Cardinals Color Rush uniform with the new alternate helmet before the Week 7 game against the Saints