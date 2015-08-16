Rodney Gunter Flashes In Defensive Line Battle

While he has considerable potential, Gunter is one of many defensive linemen competing for playing time behind starters Campbell, Frostee Rucker and Corey Peters. There was no better example of the position group's depth than watching the action in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs.

While most of the other positions were being manned by rookies, the Cardinals' defensive line still featured Matt Shaughnessy, Ed Stinson and Alameda Ta'amu, three players who have already proven their ability to contribute in NFL games.

There are 10 defensive linemen on the roster, and there is not much fat to be trimmed as roster cutdowns loom in a couple weeks.

"It's competition across the board, and everybody has to fight," veteran defensive end Cory Redding said. "Young guys making plays, getting safeties. You have guys coming up and getting stops on second down, third down. You have guys coming off the ball and getting pressure. It's going to be a nice little battle."

The Cardinals lost mainstays Darnell Dockett and Dan Williams from the line this offseason, but with the new wave of players, there isn't expected to be a dropoff. If youngsters like Gunter continue to make big plays, the defensive line could be one of the Cardinals' biggest strengths in 2015.

"Our D-line is very special," Campbell said. "We have a lot of talent, guys that can be starters in the league that are going to be in our three-deep. We have guys that are fast, explosive, physical and smart. That's a deadly combination when you have all those things."