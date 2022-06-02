Rondale Moore Building Healthy Dose Of Confidence

This season, Moore will have the chance to show his skillset as a complete pass-catcher with a larger role in the offense.

"I think he wanted to play more last year, but we had all those guys – Christian Kirk, DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green – playing at a high level," coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "But he's worked hard this offseason and we feel he can step into Christian's role and play at a high level inside there. I think the confidence is high right now, and he knows he's got a big opportunity coming."

Kirk thrived last season as future Hall of Famer Larry Fitzgerald's replacement in the slot. The former Cardinal finished 18 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard campaign, and it netted Kirk a mega-contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

Moore said he has focused on developing as a route runner and understanding the playbook better this offseason, not the prospect of replacing Kirk.

"I've just been working on myself and getting better," Moore said. "I'm not here to replace anyone or be like anyone else. I'm just being myself and playing as hard as I can."

Moore hates that Hopkins will miss the first six games in 2022 after testing positive for a banned substance -- "It sucks" -- but is excited about the addition of Brown to the receiver room. The Cardinals acquired the former Raven during the NFL draft in April.

Brown had a 1,000-yard campaign for the Ravens last season, the first of his career, and will give Kingsbury another downfield threat. Brown is locker neighbors with Moore, and the two have begun building a solid relationship.

The relationship is also being built with Kyler Murray. Moore mentioned a group chat Murray created with the receivers room, and the hope is that chemistry translates to the field.