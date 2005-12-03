Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Roof at Cardinals Stadium Open for First Time

Dec 02, 2005 at 05:00 PM

Anyone driving past (or flying over) the new Cardinals Stadium in the West Valley this weekend may notice something distinctly different about the facility.

For the first time, the retractable roof panels have been moved to the open position to allow work to continue on the roof assembly. The roof will remain in this open position for approximately six to eight weeks.

When the two equally-sized roof panels slide towards the north and south end zone, they create an opening that is approximately 240 feet wide by 360 feet long and fully exposes the playing field.

The retractable roof is a key feature of the new Cardinals Stadium, which will open in time for next season. The retractable nature of the roof allows fans to enjoy the best of both worlds. It can remain closed during hot months to provide fans with a comfortable air-conditioned environment but can stay open when it is cooler to open up to the beautiful desert sky.

