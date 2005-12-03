Roof at Cardinals Stadium Open for First Time

Anyone driving past (or flying over) the new Cardinals Stadium in the West Valley this weekend may notice something distinctly different about the facility.

For the first time, the retractable roof panels have been moved to the open position to allow work to continue on the roof assembly. The roof will remain in this open position for approximately six to eight weeks.

When the two equally-sized roof panels slide towards the north and south end zone, they create an opening that is approximately 240 feet wide by 360 feet long and fully exposes the playing field.