Rookies About To Play Huge Role For Cardinals

Byron Murphy was always going to play significant snaps for the Cardinals, even as a rookie.

The cornerback's playing time probably won't be significantly impacted by the long-term leg injury to starting cornerback Robert Alford. Perhaps it'll change where Murphy plays – the slot or outside – but the Cards need him to play well regardless.

The same goes for a whole host of rookies, moreso than most years. The Cardinals are going to lean on their draft class.

"You get drafted for a reason," Murphy said after practice Saturday. "Whatever happens, someone has to carry the flag. It's a team sport. There's no pressure. We have to stick to being ourselves. The standard has been set."

Kyler Murray will start at quarterback. Murphy will have a big role at cornerback, a position that's taken a hit with Alford's injury and Patrick Peterson's suspension. Zach Allen will start on the defensive line after the release of Darius Philon. KeeSean Johnson is tracking to be in the mix of the top three or four receivers, and Andy Isabella might get in there eventually. Even offensive linemen Lamont Gaillard and Joshua Miles could end up as some of the main backups with their unit.

"When you come in as a rookie, you should want to contribute and help the team win games," Johnson said. "For us, some of the young guys having to step up. That's good for them and the team."