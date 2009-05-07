Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Roster at 84 -- for now

May 07, 2009 at 06:05 AM

At some point, there will be cuts again before the Cards head to training camp. We don't know when; we don't know who. But there have to be. Right now, the Cardinals have 84 players on their roster, a number four beyond the 80-man limit only because the eight draft picks are unsigned. Four guys can sign without a problem. Once the fifth guy signs – and then, with each ensuing signing – the Cards will have to cut a player from the roster. Last year, the first pick didn't sign until June 5 (Tim Hightower), so the Cards would be well into OTAs by then (and have a better idea of what the players bring to the field. With seven picks last year, the fifth guy didn't sign until July 15 (Early Doucet). With an extra later-round pick this year, it should be quicker to reach the five-sign limit.

Candidates to be on the watch list for cuts could be at tight end (where the Cards have six players now that they have signed Dominique Byrd), fullback (three guys right now in an offense that may not use a fullback much), and defensive back (where the Cards have 15 total cornerbacks and safeties).

