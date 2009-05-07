Roster at 84 -- for now

At some point, there will be cuts again before the Cards head to training camp. We don't know when; we don't know who. But there have to be. Right now, the Cardinals have 84 players on their roster, a number four beyond the 80-man limit only because the eight draft picks are unsigned. Four guys can sign without a problem. Once the fifth guy signs – and then, with each ensuing signing – the Cards will have to cut a player from the roster. Last year, the first pick didn't sign until June 5 (Tim Hightower), so the Cards would be well into OTAs by then (and have a better idea of what the players bring to the field. With seven picks last year, the fifth guy didn't sign until July 15 (Early Doucet). With an extra later-round pick this year, it should be quicker to reach the five-sign limit.