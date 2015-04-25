Round-By-Round, The Cardinals' Top Picks



The Cardinals picked wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald with the third overall pick in the 2004 draft.







The Cardinals will hold the 24th pick in Thursday's draft, the 28th time the franchise has drafted since the team moved to Arizona. In total, there have been 243 players selected. Not all have panned out, and some picks have been better than others of the players that have done well.

Instead of choosing the best picks regardless – we did that last year – here's a look at the Cardinals' best pick in each of the seven rounds since the franchise moved in 1988:

FIRST ROUND: WR Larry Fitzgerald (2004)

The first round has produced multiple possibilities, which makes sense – it is the first round, after all. And Fitzgerald is still churning, going into his 12th season in 2015. He's not putting up the giant numbers anymore, which is at least in part because of a change in roles, but he was on pace for 1,000 yards last season before his and Carson Palmer's injuries. Given that he is by far the most famous Arizona Cardinal, this choice wasn't hard.