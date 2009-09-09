Round Valley's Russ Semore Named High School Coach-of-the-Week

The Arizona Cardinals Football Club and U.S. Army have named Round Valley High School's Russ Semore as the Cards "High School Coach-of-the-Week."

The Cards and U.S. Army "Coach-of-the-Week" award is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho, former Arizona high school coach Emil Nasser, 1060 AM radio host Dan Manucci, and U.S. Army representative Sergeant James Minter.

Semore and his Elks beat St. John's High School 29-26 last Friday night. With the win, the Elks ended St. John's 26-game winning streak. The Elks got 283 yards passing from quarterback Chantz Davis and scored the game winning touchdown with under a minute to go in the game. Round Valley takes on Payson High School this Friday night.

The award will be presented to Semore and the Round Valley High School football team on Friday, September 11 at 9:30 a.m. at a school assembly (550 N. Butler Street, Eager).

The Cardinals 15-year "Coach-of-the-Week" program presents a selected high school coach with a certificate signed by Cardinals President William V. Bidwill and Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt. Cardinals Charities provides t-shirts for team members and awards the school $2,000 to support its football program.

A Cardinals player or alumnus and Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks will present the award.