Open to children between the ages of 4 and 12 and is limited to a maximum of 150 participants per game.

• Parents or guardian may register eligible children at the Guest Relations locations at sections 104 and 448 through the end of the 3rd quarter or when event has reached maximum participation, whichever comes first.

• Run with Big Red will begin approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of each game. There is no need to leave your seating area prior to the end of the game.

• Please escort your child down to Section 135 after the game has ended. Once the aisleway has cleared of fans, sit toward the bottom of Section 135 and wait for Cardinals staff to bring the participating children onto the field.

• Children must wear the wristband issued at registration. Children will not be permitted onto the field without this wristband.

• Children will be escorted onto the playing field for a brief stretch with Big Red, then proceed through a mini football skills course. They will then exit the field via the same stairs from which they entered.

• Only children will be permitted access to the field. Parents can observe from the seating area. Please note that there will be no exceptions to this rule.