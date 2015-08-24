Running Back Duties Not All Glitz And Glamour

the grunt-work as well.

That includes getting the job done in obvious running situations, like on third-and-short or near the goal-line, something the Cardinals struggled with at times last season. The 224-pound David Johnson showed positive signs in his 13-carry, 66-yard debut against the Chargers, using stiff-arms and strength to fight for yards after contact.

Coach Bruce Arians wasn't ready to anoint him the short-yardage back – Chris Johnson seems to have the edge at this point based on experience – but David Johnson feels he's here for that reason.

"With my ability and my size, I need to be able to be that downhill runner," David Johnson said.

A weak area for the running backs on Saturday was pass protection, a facet which may not be as exciting as a big run but is just as important. The Cardinals allowed six sacks in the first half to the Chargers, and at least a pair of them seemed to be attributed to Ellington and Johnson not picking up blitzes.

Arians said it's a common problem for young running backs. They leave college knowing one or two protection schemes and need to learn 14 or 15 in the NFL.

"That's the heaviest load for a back," Arians said. "They come in and they know how to run, and they know how to catch, most of them. The pass protection schemes can overload them really quick."

