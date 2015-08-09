Sage Advice From Frostee Rucker

what happens when you're 22 and they give you a million bucks. It's kind of tough to say, 'Don't hang out' when you just got out of college, but for the most part, guys are really receptive of the knowledge us older guys kick down. They understand our window of opportunity is small. And theirs is, too, they just don't know it. All of our days are numbered. It takes one play and it can be all over. So we try to give them that fast-forward of reality, and hopefully they accept it."

Rucker calls winning "addictive," and to understand how good he had it, rewind a dozen years. He was a part of the famed Reggie Bush-Matt Leinart dynasty at Southern California. In his three seasons with the Trojans, Rucker won 37 of a possible 39 games and two national championships – and if LenDale White converted a fourth-and-2 against Texas, it would have been a title for every year of his college career.

"Coming together, putting up that No. 1 and knowing you're the best, that no one's better than you, I loved the feeling of that," Rucker said. "At that point you got so used to winning, you didn't even know what losing was."

Rucker was drafted in the third round by the Bengals in 2006, and success has been much harder to come by in the pros. He didn't experience a winning season until his fourth year and has never won a playoff game.

Individually, it's been a more impressive ride. Rucker has been a backup for the majority of his career, yet he's remained an NFL fixture for longer than many players with higher peaks. He set a career-high in sacks last season with five, and is now penciled in as the starting defensive end opposite Calais Campbell.

The fit between Rucker and the Cardinals is so perfect that they agreed to tack on another year to his contract this offseason. Coach Bruce Arians loves the professionalism Rucker brings to the locker room, and Rucker loves the perfection that is demanded by the coaching staff.

"I've been on teams that you see people tank it sometimes," Rucker said. "Certain people, not everyone, but the focus of team is gone. We've got it here. We're on to something."

Rucker is well aware of his football mortality. Sometime within the next few years, he will be out of the game, either by his choice or because no one wants him. Some players struggle with the idea, but he's realistic about it. And the easiest way to ease the transition would be to hoist that elusive Lombardi Trophy before he goes.