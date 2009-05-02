Saturday night thoughts

Wrapping up Saturday, on a day where the Cards drew between an estimated 3,500 to 4,000 fans at Fan Fest. The day began well, with an autograph session that seemed to go fairly well given the amount of fans waiting (like with Chike Okeafor below). It's tough to really get a sense of much since the team isn't in pads and it's just so early in the process. Coach Ken Whisenhunt even talked about how guys' heads were swimming in information, and that wasn't just the rookies. The Cards are trying to work out a fresh defensive scheme under DC Bill Davis after all.

It's way, way (way) early, so it's hard to read much into depth charts. I would like to see if Oliver Ross – who is currently working as the second team right tackle even though he is just in there on a tryout basis for now – is even going to stick. It's hard not to think Brandon Keith will be a key depth guy too, especially if they can get him as comfortable at guard as tackle. Speaking of Keith, he was part of one of the highlights from the Fan Fest practice, when Beanie Wells burst up inside, knocked his blocker – Keith – forward and to the ground. I'm not sure Keith totally had his balance, but it did show some of Beanie's power.