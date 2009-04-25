Scratch the Eagles from the Q list

Well, one Philly radio report by Howard Eskin said the Eagles were the ones who made that low-ball offer for Anquan Boldin (a third-round pick? Really?) so the Eagles were probably never serious about getting Boldin. But it doesn't matter now, because the Eagles just used their first-round pick (and actually moved up two spots) to get Missouri's Jeremy Maclin. The Boldin pool continues to shrink.