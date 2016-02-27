Seesaw Journeys For Braxton Miller, Cardale Jones

But it wasn't Jones at the peak of the seesaw as he and Miller met with the media within an hour of each other at the NFL Scouting combine. Both were asked if they thought they'd be first-round picks, and the answers were indicative of the general feeling about their NFL futures.

"Do I think? Oh, I know for sure," Miller said. "With the way I work …"

Miller let the response hang in the air, never finishing the sentence as he walked off the podium and into the bowels of Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jones was less grandiose.

"Of course* I* think that, but my goal is to get my foot in the door and let my preparation and leadership take it from there," Jones said. "The opportunity definitely is more important than being any pick."

It may have been hard to peg at the time, but Miller's conversion from quarterback to wide receiver was a blessing in disguise. He was always an athletic quarterback, and has found a home catching passes. While he had only 25 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns as a senior, Miller showed flashes during the season and then turned heads at the Senior Bowl.

"I love his tape, I love what I saw at the Senior Bowl, I really like everything about this kid," said NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock. "But I think the first round is a little bit of a reach. I think as good as he looked at the Senior Bowl, he's still very raw at running routes. He takes too long getting off press (coverage). There are some things he's got to learn how to do.

"Having said that, I think his skill-set is awesome. He's probably going to run 4.4 (seconds in the 40-yard dash), he's quick, he's fast, he's tough, he's really competitive. So I think it's just a developmental timeline for him to be productive, and I think he's going to go in the second round."

Jones, meanwhile, was inconsistent during the 2015 season and eventually benched in favor of Barrett. He's the rare backup quarterback invited to the combine -- which tells of his tools -- but there's no question his stock has slipped. Mayock grouped Jones with Penn State's Christian Hackenberg as his two "wild cards" at quarterback.