Shanahan Coming

Buried in Peter King's Monday Morning Quarterback is the tidbit that former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, who wants to coach again in 2010 after Denver fired him after last season, will be making a stop in Flagstaff to visit the Cardinals' practices at some point. I guess he's just studying various teams who run versions of the 3-4 defense, which King says Shanahan likes. Shanahan already was in Pittsburgh and he's also going to see New England and Houston. The Pats are a 3-4 team as are the Steelers; the Texans sound like they will be a little bit of the hybrid that the Cards have been.