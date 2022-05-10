Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Shawn Jefferson Promoted To Associate Head Coach

Turner, Whipple named co-passing game coordinators among multiple staff moves

May 10, 2022 at 10:32 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, who added associate head coach to his title on Tuesday, talks to his position group during a game last season.
Arizona Cardinals
Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson, who added associate head coach to his title on Tuesday, talks to his position group during a game last season.

Kliff Kingsbury often talks about his never-ending need to improve. That goes for the evolution of his coaching staff as well.

Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson was promoted with the additional title of associate head coach in his second season with the club. He joins Jeff Rodgers, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, as staff members with head coach in their titles aside from Kingsbury.

It was one of a handful of coaching moves officially announced by the team on Tuesday.

Kingsbury's construction of the offensive side of the coaching staff was also altered. While Kingsbury does not have an overall offensive coordinator per se, he promoted Cam Turner and Spencer Whipple to co-pass game coordinators. Last year, Kingsbury made offensive line coach Sean Kugler his run-game coordinator.

Matt Burke was finally announced as the new defensive line coach, replacing the departed Brentson Buckner, who left for the same job in Jacksonville. Burke, who has been in the NFL since 2004, was the game management coach last season with the Jets, and the run game coordinator and defensive line coach for the Eagles in 2020.

Mike Bercovici, previously a coaching assistant, was officially added to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant. Also officially joining the coaching staff is long-time Kingsbury right-hand man Kenny Bell, whose was promoted with a new title of chief of staff/offensive assistant.

Offensive assistant Jerry Sullivan, who worked with the wide receivers, has retired.

Whipple, who had been an assistant receivers coach, was the playcaller for the Cardinals in Cleveland last season when Kingsbury was forced to miss the game because of Covid. Turner remains the team's quarterbacks coach, working closely with Kyler Murray.

Cam Turner (left) and Spencer Whipple.
Arizona Cardinals
Cam Turner (left) and Spencer Whipple.

Related Content

news

You've Got Mail: Phasing In Workouts, Rookies On The Way

Topics include Hop's suspension, Hollywood's targets and the defensive line

news

Zaven Collins Working On Being Cardinals' Inside Man

Linebacker wants to take step forward after Hicks' departure

news

Hollywood Brown Was Targeting Change In Trade To Cardinals

Wide receiver looking for game-planned explosive plays

news

Mexico Game Features Cardinals-49ers On 'Monday Night Football'

NFL announces international game will be Nov. 21

news

You've Got Mail: News On The Wideout Depth Chart

Topics include Hopkins suspension, Brown trade and the draft 'haul'

news

DeAndre Hopkins Suspended By NFL For Six Games

Wide receiver sidelined for violating policy on PEDs

news

Cardinals Agree To Terms With 12 Undrafted Rookies

One cornerback, three defensive linemen among the additions

news

Charles Washington Returns To Cardinals

Special teamer/safety comes back on a one-year deal

news

Cardinals Close Draft With Five Picks, Highlighted By Running Back Keaontay Ingram, OL Lecitus Smith

Team takes CB Matthew, OLB Luketa, OL Hayes in seventh round

news

Cardinals Take Pass Rushers Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders In Third Round

Potential edge players will help with loss of Chandler Jones

news

Cardinals Snare Tight End Trey McBride With Second-Round Selection

Another offensive weapon joins Ertz, Williams at position

Advertising