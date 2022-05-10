Shawn Jefferson Promoted To Associate Head Coach

Kliff Kingsbury often talks about his never-ending need to improve. That goes for the evolution of his coaching staff as well.

Wide receivers coach Shawn Jefferson was promoted with the additional title of associate head coach in his second season with the club. He joins Jeff Rodgers, special teams coordinator and assistant head coach, as staff members with head coach in their titles aside from Kingsbury.

It was one of a handful of coaching moves officially announced by the team on Tuesday.

Kingsbury's construction of the offensive side of the coaching staff was also altered. While Kingsbury does not have an overall offensive coordinator per se, he promoted Cam Turner and Spencer Whipple to co-pass game coordinators. Last year, Kingsbury made offensive line coach Sean Kugler his run-game coordinator.

Matt Burke was finally announced as the new defensive line coach, replacing the departed Brentson Buckner, who left for the same job in Jacksonville. Burke, who has been in the NFL since 2004, was the game management coach last season with the Jets, and the run game coordinator and defensive line coach for the Eagles in 2020.

Mike Bercovici, previously a coaching assistant, was officially added to the coaching staff as an offensive assistant. Also officially joining the coaching staff is long-time Kingsbury right-hand man Kenny Bell, whose was promoted with a new title of chief of staff/offensive assistant.

Offensive assistant Jerry Sullivan, who worked with the wide receivers, has retired.