Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Training Camp

Slimmed-Down Patrick Peterson On The Clock

Pro Bowl cornerback, with diabetes under control, anxious to show his improvements on field

Aug 10, 2015 at 10:18 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

patrick1MAIN.jpg


Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is all smiles right now, having managed his diabetes and slimmed down to help his consistency in 2015.


Adrian Wilson doesn't have an official title with the Arizona Cardinals, but that doesn't mean the former Pro Bowl safety doesn't have some work he does for the organization.

One duty he's taken upon himself is helping develop cornerback Patrick Peterson.

It can be seen on the practice field, when Wilson might give a tip on how to jam a receiver at the line of scrimmage. And it certainly comes when the two talk daily, and Wilson, soon to go into the franchise' Ring of Honor, underscores Peterson's opportunity.

"I want him to realize the position he is in," Wilson said. "To just realize he can be the next great DB to

play here. There are guys who have been Hall of Famers here, Roger Wehrli, Larry Wilson, Aeneas (Williams). He can be the next great one."

It's a theme Peterson has heard since he was drafted in 2011. But even with the honors Peterson has drawn, including four Pro Bowls in four seasons at the age of 25, his uneven play in 2014 did not go unnoticed. Especially by Peterson himself.

"I'm just more aware that my time is now," Peterson said. "The clock is ticking, I have no more time to waste."

His bout with diabetes is no longer a secret, a battle with his body that undoubtedly made last season harder. Peterson insists that is not an excuse, and the extra weight he played with last season – while possibly health-related – was something Peterson could not have.

Peterson weighed 219 pounds when he was at the Scouting combine in 2011. He nor anyone will reveal how much he weighed in 2014 – Peterson only said he's lost "a lot" -- but General Manager Steve Keim acknowledged Peterson needed to slim down.

"You think about being a defensive back and how much running you do, all the starting and stopping you

have to do, and putting a 25-pound plate in your pants, it makes a huge difference," Keim said. "Pat is (already) a big, strong guy. To me, you never sacrifice your speed and quickness for weight."

To open camp, Peterson weighed in at a streamlined 203.

"Not only am I coming in with an extra chip on my shoulder because of the way I played last year, it's a lot of reasons," Peterson said. "I just felt the last year, I was disappointed in myself. I still made the Pro Bowl, I just feel like I didn't play to the best of my ability."

His weight and "sluggish movements" made it difficult to make plays, Peterson said. With his Type 2 diabetes managed – Peterson said right now he's "diabetes-free" -- that's been sidelined as a hurdle. Keim said there were also technique issues for Peterson but those are coming around.

Safety and close friend Tyrann Mathieu echoed what many say, that Peterson just wants and needs to play more consistently, although Mathieu added "I don't really like the skinny Patrick."

"Everything he went through last year, getting the big payday, not really playing well, he definitely took this offseason to get healthy, to get in the film room, and it's showing in practice," Mathieu said.

The payday was part of the story last year too. It was a difficult time to struggle after the Cardinals gave him a giant contract extension. Peterson also battled through social channels with the Seahawks' Richard Sherman about who the best cornerback in the league was, a sideshow that intensified the spotlight.

"I always tell him to be quiet, shut his mouth. That's what I always tell him," Wilson said. "It doesn't really matter what anyone else says. At the end of the day it's you going out on the field and you who is going to make the play or you who is not going to make the play.

"There's so much chatter around about who is the best corner in the league and that's irrelevant to me. But for him, he wants to be that guy. The way I see it, the talk is always going to be there, and he just has to shut that kind of stuff off."

Peterson is anxious to play. He and Mathieu – who is also coming off a lesser season after his ACL injury – want to start and push aside the criticism. The moves Peterson has made since the end of 2014 trend toward an improvement.

"We cannot wait to be on the field," Peterson said, "and show the world that we're the real deal."

Red and White Practice

Images from the Cardinals' Red and White Practice on Saturday

WR J.J. Nelson
1 / 22

WR J.J. Nelson

S Tyrann Mathieu says no touchdown
2 / 22

S Tyrann Mathieu says no touchdown

From left: CB Justin Bethel, CB Patrick Peterson and DE Calais Campbell hold up their Pro Bowl plaques
3 / 22

From left: CB Justin Bethel, CB Patrick Peterson and DE Calais Campbell hold up their Pro Bowl plaques

Coach Bruce Arians watches practice
4 / 22

Coach Bruce Arians watches practice

WR John Brown
5 / 22

WR John Brown

QB Logan Thomas
6 / 22

QB Logan Thomas

S Deone Bucannon tips a pass away near the goal-line
7 / 22

S Deone Bucannon tips a pass away near the goal-line

DE Cory Redding tells the trainers he's fine after getting up slowly
8 / 22

DE Cory Redding tells the trainers he's fine after getting up slowly

QB Carson Palmer signs autographs
9 / 22

QB Carson Palmer signs autographs

TE Gerald Christian
10 / 22

TE Gerald Christian

LB Alani Fua forces a fumble
11 / 22

LB Alani Fua forces a fumble

G Earl Watford (78) and S Harold Jones-Quartey chase after the loose ball
12 / 22

G Earl Watford (78) and S Harold Jones-Quartey chase after the loose ball

QB Carson Palmer fakes a hand-off to WR John Brown
13 / 22

QB Carson Palmer fakes a hand-off to WR John Brown

Inside linebacker group
14 / 22

Inside linebacker group

RB Paul Lasike is gang-tackled
15 / 22

RB Paul Lasike is gang-tackled

WR Larry Fitzgerald signs autographs
16 / 22

WR Larry Fitzgerald signs autographs

WR John Brown is picked up by G Jonathan Cooper after scoring a touchdown
17 / 22

WR John Brown is picked up by G Jonathan Cooper after scoring a touchdown

WR Larry Fitzgerald
18 / 22

WR Larry Fitzgerald

LB LaMarr Woodley scoops up a fumble in a drill
19 / 22

LB LaMarr Woodley scoops up a fumble in a drill

DT Xavier Williams
20 / 22

DT Xavier Williams

WR John Brown signs autographs
21 / 22

WR John Brown signs autographs

A thank you to the fans on the video board
22 / 22

A thank you to the fans on the video board

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Finding Meaning In The Unthinkable

Hamlin injury and aftermath a reminder of the humans playing this game

news

A.J. Green Thinks About Possibility Of Retirement

Wide receiver's role has shrunk in second season with Cardinals

news

Injury Report: Week 18 At San Francisco 49ers

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 18 matchup with the 49ers in San Francisco

news

Takeaways From 'Hard Knocks In Season': J.J. Watt Retires, Apologizes

Blough gets more time in the Hard Knocks spotlight

news

Kyler Murray Has Surgery, Cardinals Go Blough At QB For Finale

McCoy shut down with eye toward 2023

news

Kelvin Beachum Spokesman Tendencies Earn Him PFWA Award

Tackle addresses Damar Hamlin situation; Baker named Herberg Team MVP

news

How To Watch: Cardinals at 49ers, Week 18

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the San Francisco 49ers on January 8, 2023.

news

You've Got Mail: Thinking Of Damar Hamlin

Topics include free agency, draft status, and Kyler's recovery

news

Depth Of Field: Week 17 At Atlanta

Exploring the game against the Falcons through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

With One Game Left, Cardinals Looking At Early Draft Pick

Currently No. 4, team could pick as high as No. 2 and as low as No. 6

news

No Answer On Starting QB Or Other Key Cardinals For Finale

Among players in question against 49ers: Brown, Hopkins, Conner

news

Blough Gives Cardinals A Chance, But Falcons Still Pull Out Win

Field goal on game's final play gives Atlanta a 20-19 victory

Advertising