Some Free Agent Visits

LaMont Jordan smiles while talking to the media Monday.

Warner flew by private plane to the Bay Area and he and wife Brenda were picked up by limousine for the ride to the 49ers' facility. Warner was scheduled to have a lunch meeting with coach Mike Singletary and general manager Scot McCloughan. The Cards and Warner are about $8 million to $9 million apart over a two-year contract; the 49ers ostensibly have already given indications they would improve on the Cards' offer.

McCloughan told reporters Monday afternoon there may still be discussions and/or dinner with Warner in the evening.

The Cards had yet to offer McFadden – who would battle Rod Hood for a starting job opposite Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie – a contract, but McFadden said he expected to hear some numbers sometime Monday afternoon.

McFadden said he had discussed other free-agent visits but none were "set in stone." "First," he said, "we'll see what's going on with the Cardinals."

The other two players will likely take longer. Jordan said his visit was more "exploratory," noting he didn't get a chance to speak to head coach Ken Whisenhunt yet. Jordan, an eight-year veteran, is coming off an injury-hampered eight-game performance with New England in 2008. Before that, he spent three mostly miserable seasons in Oakland.

His biggest draw to the Cardinals is strength-and-conditioning coach John Lott, with whom Jordan spent four seasons with during his time with the New York Jets. "That's when I was at my best," Jordan said, "working with him."

Jordan said he has no other visits planned as of yet.

Kuhn has spent the past two seasons in Green Bay after spending his rookie year in Pittsburgh with then-offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt and offensive line coach Russ Grimm. Those ties made him more attractive, as did the "low" tender the Packers put on Kuhn – meaning if the Cards sign him to an offer sheet the Packers don't match, Kuhn wouldn't cost any compensation.

Any offer Kuhn – who also has a visit scheduled to Cincinnati – receives, Green Bay will have a week to decide to match.

"When they tendered me at the low I figured I would get a phone call from a couple of teams," Kuhn said. "It was great Arizona was one of them."

EXTRA POINTS

The Cardinals officially announced three signings today, two of which had already been widely reported – bringing back quarterback Brian St. Pierre on a one-year contract and signing former 49ers safety/special teamer Keith Lewis to a two-year deal. The third is bringing back punter Ben Graham on a two-year deal, which was all but expected. ...

Whisenhunt has filled out his coaching staff by bringing in two new quality control coaches. On offense, the Cards hired Chad Grimm, who is the son of assistant head coach Russ Grimm. On defense, they hired Ryan Slowik, who spent last season as a special teams assistant with the Broncos while his father Bob was the team's defensive coordinator.