Some Friday thoughts

-- I have had a few people e-mail me asking who is the "Steve Breaston" of this offseason – in other words, the guy making everyone take notice, as Breaston did last offseason. In all honesty, there really hasn't been anyone making the same sort of impact, not that I have seen. First, the pool of such players is always limited. You have to take all the linemen out of the equation, since they can't do much. The receivers and defensive backs are the ones set up to shine because of the OTA/minicamp setup. I've seen some plays here and there – Early Doucet had one at one point, Lance Long, rookie linebacker Reggie Walker with a nice interception – but again, nothing consistently making you think, "Wow." That isn't to say guys are doing well or impressing coaches. But there hasn't been that offseason "star."