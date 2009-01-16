Spach to have surgery

Tight end Stephen Spach said he'll have surgery next Thursday in Alabama with famed surgeon Dr. James Andrews to repair the torn ligaments in his right knee. Spach admitted he doesn't know the length of recovery -- it could be five months, it could be a year. Every recovery is different.

Spach obviously is disappointed after getting hurt at the end of the Panthers' win. He had a solid role in a team that could make the Super Bowl. He looked like he might have found an NFL home, and now that is up in the air. Like anyone in his position, it's a gut-wrenching feeling to not be able to contribute anymore. He watched practice from inside the locker room Friday through the window.