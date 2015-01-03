Special Teams Struggles in Carolina

"It comes with the game."

The Panthers had just taken a 20-14 lead and kicked off to Ginn with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter. Graham Gano's boot went to the back part of the end zone, and Ginn's decision to bring it out was a small error that grew larger.

He was hit by Carolina cornerback Melvin White at the 8, and while running back Marion Grice nearly jumped on the loose ball, it squirted away and linebacker Kevin Reddick recovered for the Panthers at the Arizona 3. They scored a touchdown four plays later for the final points.

Ginn's gaffe wasn't the only issue on special teams. Drew Butler punted nine times for an average of only 34.8 yards, including consecutive 20- and 28-yarders to start the game as Carolina started with great field position and racked up 10 points.

"I had a good warm-up, I went through everything I normally do in my pregame and I felt pretty good going into it," Butler said. "It was just a bad day to have a bad day. I didn't help the defense out. My job is to help win field position and I contributed to us not winning field position, so it was tough."

Butler fared better in the second half, but a 31-yard punt midway through the third quarter put the Panthers in Arizona territory to begin their drive, and they wasted little time, scoring on a 39-yard screen pass to Fozzy Whittaker to take the lead preceding Ginn's fumble.

Butler said his poor performance was due to a mechanical issue and that the slick conditions were not a factor.

"My drop was clearly inside," Butler said. "I kept hitting the same ball and I was trying as hard as I could to correct it on the field, but I wasn't able to make that in-game adjustment until late, and it cost us, for sure."

Pro Bowl special teamer Justin Bethel recovered a muffed punt to lead to the Cardinals' first points, but overall the special teams wasn't sharp, and a team down to its third-string quarterback needed more efficiency in that phase to pull the upset.

