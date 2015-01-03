Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Special Teams Struggles in Carolina

Notebook: Fitzgerald doesn't think about future; Cro's pick; Fells gets first TD

Jan 03, 2015 at 02:27 PM
Odegard_Kyle
Kyle Odegard

azcardinals.com

NotesPictureCarMAIN.jpg


Justin Bethel comes up with a fumbled punt return during the Cardinals' playoff loss to the Panthers Saturday.


CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Ted Ginn was not trying to make up for a fledgling offense. He didn't feel undue pressure to make a play.

His fumble on a kickoff return in the third quarter Saturday may have been a critical blow to the Cardinals' upset chances, but it wasn't anything bigger than a physical error, he said.

"I went and did my individual duties, and I had a mistake," said Ginn following the 27-16 loss to the Panthers in the NFC wild card round.

"It comes with the game."

The Panthers had just taken a 20-14 lead and kicked off to Ginn with 5:36 remaining in the third quarter. Graham Gano's boot went to the back part of the end zone, and Ginn's decision to bring it out was a small error that grew larger.

He was hit by Carolina cornerback Melvin White at the 8, and while running back Marion Grice nearly jumped on the loose ball, it squirted away and linebacker Kevin Reddick recovered for the Panthers at the Arizona 3. They scored a touchdown four plays later for the final points.

Ginn's gaffe wasn't the only issue on special teams. Drew Butler punted nine times for an average of only 34.8 yards, including consecutive 20- and 28-yarders to start the game as Carolina started with great field position and racked up 10 points.

"I had a good warm-up, I went through everything I normally do in my pregame and I felt pretty good going into it," Butler said. "It was just a bad day to have a bad day. I didn't help the defense out. My job is to help win field position and I contributed to us not winning field position, so it was tough."

Butler fared better in the second half, but a 31-yard punt midway through the third quarter put the Panthers in Arizona territory to begin their drive, and they wasted little time, scoring on a 39-yard screen pass to Fozzy Whittaker to take the lead preceding Ginn's fumble.

Butler said his poor performance was due to a mechanical issue and that the slick conditions were not a factor.

"My drop was clearly inside," Butler said. "I kept hitting the same ball and I was trying as hard as I could to correct it on the field, but I wasn't able to make that in-game adjustment until late, and it cost us, for sure."

Pro Bowl special teamer Justin Bethel recovered a muffed punt to lead to the Cardinals' first points, but overall the special teams wasn't sharp, and a team down to its third-string quarterback needed more efficiency in that phase to pull the upset.

FITZGERALD NOT THINKING ABOUT FUTURE

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has a high salary cap number which will likely need to be addressed this offseason, but he wasn't ready to look that far forward in the aftermath of the contest.

"The taste of defeat is the only thing I can think about right now," Fitzgerald said. "That's all that's on my mind. I'm just proud of the guys in this locker room. It's been a great season competing with these fellas and this coaching staff. I'm proud of the way guys conducted themselves and worked hard. That's all I'm thinking about at this point."

Fitzgerald finished the game with three catches for 31 yards. He was stopped at the 1-yard-line on a 14-yard gain in the second quarter to set up a touchdown. Quarterback Ryan Lindley targeted Fitzgerald a pair of times near or in the end zone in the second half as the Cardinals aimed to cut into a 13-point deficit, but both passes were intercepted.

On the first one, Carolina linebacker Luke Kuechly jumped the throw and Fitzgerald could do nothing but tackle him. On the second, Lindley tried to squeeze it between multiple defenders but Kuechly tipped it and safety Tre Boston hauled it in to effectively wrap up the victory.

CROMARTIE DOESN'T MISS SECOND SHOT AT PICK

Cornerback Antonio Cromartie had an early chance at an interception when he read a Cam Newton pass, but a collision with Carolina wide

receiver Philly Brown allowed it to fall incomplete. He didn't waste his second opportunity, stepping in front of a throw and returning it 50 yards to the Carolina 17 with 4:54 left in the second quarter.

"His receiver got picked and he still threw it," Cromartie said. "It was just making a play, capitalizing on it and going from there."

The Cardinals turned that turnover into a touchdown – like they also did after Bethel's fumble recovery – to take a 14-10 lead. The defense forced one more turnover when safety Rashad Johnson set up the first-and-goal from the 8 with a fumble recovery, but Lindley was intercepted on the next play.

Cromartie said the inability to capitalize on mistakes in the second half played a big role in the outcome.

"We ended up turning the ball right back over," Cromartie said. "If you want to build championship teams, there are certain things you just can't do."

FELLS CATCHES FIRST CAREER TOUCHDOWN PASS

Tight end Darren Fells doesn't have a regular season touchdown reception in his career but came away with one less than 16 minutes into his first postseason game.

It came on a play-action pass on a first-and-goal from the 1 with 14:56 remaining in the second quarter, giving the Cardinals their first points and cutting the deficit to 10-7. It was an easy throw-and-catch as the Panthers sold out to stop the run.

"It definitely was a bittersweet day for me," Fells said. "At that point we were down, so I was just excited to put some points on the board and then try to get back to that lead."



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Make Final Cutdown To Get To Initial 53-Man Roster

Team keeps five running backs; releases McSorley, Kennard; moves still to come

news

Cardinals Trade For Cornerback Trayvon Mullen

Team sends Raiders a conditional seventh-round pick

news

Depth Of Field: Week 3 Preseason

Exploring the game against the Titans through the lens of the Cardinals team photographer

news

Cardinals Release CB Josh Jackson Among Three Roster Moves

Team also cuts Joe Walker, Koda Martin; Kennard reportedly let go

news

You've Got Mail: Final Cuts And Waiting For The Regular Season

Topics include third QB, Kyler's practice time, and cornerback depth

news

Greg Dortch, Andy Isabella Make Another Impression In Cardinals' Preseason Finale

Team leaves week in Tennessee with 26-23 loss to Titans

news

How To Watch: Cardinals vs. Titans, Preseason Week 3

Check out all the ways to watch, listen and live stream the Arizona Cardinals at the Tennessee Titans on August 27, 2022

news

USFL Revived Victor Bolden Jr.'s Career, Now He Hopes To Stick With Cardinals

Wide receiver just wants to remain in NFL

news

After All That, Cody Ford Ready To Try Working For Cardinals

Offensive lineman already getting first-team reps because of injuries

news

Joint Practice With Titans Brings Out The Best In Cardinals

Hopkins' one-handed grab, Murphy pick highlight needed work

news

Cardinals Pick Up Danny Amendola As Coaching Intern In Tennessee

Notes: Hamilton dealing with unspecified injury; Dortch with more praise

news

Cardinals Embrace Joint Practice In Tennessee Against Titans

Kingsbury would like to make it regular preseason activity

Advertising