Speculation time for Q heats up

The Cardinals acknowledged today that they will listen to trade offers for Anquan Boldin. It only makes sense. I have maintained for a while that if the Cards were to be blown away by a trade offer, they would be silly not to at least consider it. And while Boldin seems to have backed off his militant stance in terms of working long-term for the Cards, I would guess that's a temporary thing until a trade possibility disappears -- which is probably will if we get past the draft with no trade done.