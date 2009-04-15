Speculation time for Q heats up

The Cardinals acknowledged today that they will listen to trade offers for Anquan Boldin. It only makes sense. I have maintained for a while that if the Cards were to be blown away by a trade offer, they would be silly not to at least consider it. And while Boldin seems to have backed off his militant stance in terms of working long-term for the Cards, I would guess that's a temporary thing until a trade possibility disappears -- which is probably will if we get past the draft with no trade done.
Does someone knock down the Cards' door? It certainly is going to turn the rumor mill into overdrive.