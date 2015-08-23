Speedy J.J. Nelson On Fire For Cardinals

immediate impact as a rookie. With Brown nicknamed "Smoke," Nelson has earned the moniker "Fire," and coach Bruce Arians believes Nelson is further along than Brown was at this point.

"Smoke has taught him a lot and took him under his wing," Arians said.

When Palmer barked out the go-route play-call in the huddle, Nelson wasn't sure the ball was going to him. Brown was on the other side preparing to do the same thing, and while he's a tick slower than Nelson, Brown has shown plenty of ability to get behind defenses.

That dilemma for opposing defenses is why this year's offense could have the highest ceiling since Bruce Arians took over in 2013.

"I don't know how we could add any more speed to the offense," Arians said.

Nelson's speed is striking because he doesn't just get behind defensive backs but leaves them in the dust. Tyrann Mathieu and Patrick Peterson are elite defenders, and Nelson has flown past them at times during training camp.

"If you beat Pat a couple times you should get a little confidence because it doesn't get much tougher than that," Arians said. "Pat doesn't slack off. He takes that very seriously. So that's great competition for him."

Arians loves the deep ball, and tried to get Nelson one in the preseason opener against the Chiefs. Quarterback Drew Stanton chose a checkdown that day, so Nelson had to wait an extra week until Palmer's shot.

"I was so nervous, but nervous is a good thing," Nelson said.

Opposing defensive backs may feel differently after watching the tape.