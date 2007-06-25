Sports 620 KTAR Renews 3-Year Media Contract With The Arizona Cardinals

PHOENIX – Sports 620 KTAR has renewed its three-year media contract with the Arizona Cardinals Football Club. This means the station will continue to air its comprehensive radio coverage of the team through 2010.

Erik Hellum, KTAR's vice president and market manager, said the contract with this dynamic sports organization further demonstrates the station's dedication to the Arizona sports scene and its "all sports, all the time" mission. KTAR also is the radio home of the Arizona Diamondbacks, Phoenix Suns and Arizona State University football and basketball.

"We are proud of our association with the Cardinals and excited that we are continuing our relationship at least through 2010," said Hellum. "As a full-time sports radio station, we have more time to offer coverage of Cardinals football, and with the team that the Cardinals have built, they are giving us more to cover."

Arizona Cardinals' vice president of marketing and sales Ron Minegar shares Hellum's sentiment. "KTAR is such an established and well-respected brand in this market and we are thrilled to be renewing our partnership with the station. Valley radio listeners have come to recognize Sports 620 KTAR as the number-one source for local sports programming. This relationship between the Cardinals and the station certainly reinforces that."

About KTAR

KTAR was Arizona's first radio station and continues to have the state's largest radio audience. The station was founded more than 80 years ago, and it has been an indelible part of the Arizona landscape ever since. KTAR is considered a trusted source for local, national, business and breaking news, along with traffic and weather. The station also is the place for sports, serving as the radio home of the Arizona Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks, as well as the Phoenix Suns and Arizona State University. For more information, visit ktar.com.