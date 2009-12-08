Spreading Cheer With Teddy Bears

Beanie Wells makes a friend during Tuesday's "Teddy Bear Express."
The choice is always simple for Jerheme Urban.
When he can visit sick kids at Phoenix Children's Hospital, he has to go.
"I really have a passion for kids and I've had a chance to come here a few times," Urban said Tuesday during the Cardinals' annual "Teddy Bear Express" outing. "I always walk away feeling I've been impacted more than I try to give, so any time I get an opportunity to come out I don't turn it down."
A handful of Cards took part in the holiday tradition, which includes giving away small teddy bears with jerseys bearing the player's name on the back. Joining Urban was running back Beanie Wells, long snapper Mike Leach, punter Ben Graham, quarterback Brian St. Pierre and Alice Whisenhunt, wife of head coach Ken Whisenhunt.
At a separate trip to St. Joseph's Hospital, kicker Neil Rackers, fullback Justin Green and offensive linemen Herman Johnson, Brandon Keith and Trevor Canfield took part.
Cardinals cheerleaders and Big Red were on hand at both spots.
The groups not only handed out bears but autographed pictures of both the team and the cheerleading squad and talked with families. Alice Whisenhunt even comforted one grandmother who was having trouble dealing with her grandchild's situation.
Wells has already turned into a regular for the Cardinals at charity events. He said he started doing it for Ohio State when he was a freshman, and found it rewarding to take part.
"It's something I really enjoy," Wells said.
Dec 08, 2009 at 02:50 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
