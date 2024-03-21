 Skip to main content
Starting To Get Drafty For Cardinals With Trade Winds Blowing

Ossenfort has taken some potential trade calls and will always listen

Mar 21, 2024 at 01:43 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

Jonathan Gannon (left) and Monti Ossenfort speak to the media during their free agency press conference this week.
Darren Urban/Arizona Cardinals
Jonathan Gannon (left) and Monti Ossenfort speak to the media during their free agency press conference this week.

As if there would be any question – after the wheeling and dealing Monti Ossenfort pulled off in his first Cardinals draft, going from pick No. 3 to 12 to 6 and adding all kinds of draft capital along the way – potential trades will always be an option for the general manager.

Ossenfort isn't going to trade just to trade. But ruling it out would be a mistake.

"There will be a big neon sign that says 'Open' – I don't like the blinking one, it kind of messes with my eyes, but we're always going to be listening," Ossenfort said. "We'll always have the conversation.

"We may not get to the point where it makes sense, whether that is (at) 4 or anywhere we are picking, but we're always going to have a conversation. If it makes sense and it's attractive to building our team it is certainly something we will consider no matter where we are in the draft."

The quarterbacks, as usual, are driving any trade winds. Add in the fact the three teams ahead of the Cardinals in the first round – the Bears, Commanders and Patriots – all need a QB, and the speculation is going to land with the Cardinals at No. 4.

That is assuming a team would be willing to come to 4 for what could ostensibly be the fourth-best available quarterback.

The popular speculation right now is around the Minnesota Vikings, who are also looking for a QB and recently made a deal so that they now own the No. 11 and No. 23 picks in the first round. Given the QB needs of the top three teams in the draft, the Cardinals are a logical connection.

Not that it means a deal makes sense to the Cardinals – still one of Ossenfort's appropriate tenets to a trade. Moving from 4 to 11 would be a significant decision, as was dropping from 3 to 12 last year.

Of course, last year the Cardinals ended up moving up from 12 back to 6 – because the trade conversations never stop for Monti "Haul."

There is a chance the Giants at 6, for instance, might be willing to swap for a young QB. A two-spot drop would be more palatable in terms of potential picks. The return would necessarily be smaller. If the Vikings were in a spot to give up both first-round picks and a 2025 first – a steep price – that could be difficult to turn down.

And again, that is assuming the Cardinals don't value more who they could pick there, whether it be wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. or someone else.

"Those phone calls are starting to pick up a little bit," Ossenfort said. "I would say they will probably continue into next week when we go to Florida for the Owner's Meetings, and I think most teams are in a similar spot to us. They are starting to finalize their boards, and the pro day piece is kind of the final piece for evaluations. I would imagine those conversations will continue to pick up but honestly, they probably won't get serious until the week of the draft."

The Cardinals already have 11 picks in the upcoming draft, including six in the first 90. Not only are they good if they just stand pat, Ossenfort also has the ammunition to move up from their second first-round pick at 27 if they want to target a certain player.

And while deals can happen beyond the first round – something Ossenfort has already proven as well – the spotlight, until the Cardinals make their pick on that Thursday night, will be what might happen at No. 4.

"There is a considerable amount of (trade parameters) that is laid out beforehand, but there is only so far it can go," Ossenfort said. "Every mock draft out there has it all figured out what is going to happen but quite honestly, I don't believe much of any of them.

"There is a lot of unknown, and really there will be until we are on the clock."

KNIGHT RELEASED

The Cardinals released safety Qwuantrezz Knight on Thursday. He appeared in six games this season.

