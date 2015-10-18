Steelers QB Change Costs Cardinals

me get out there and throw."

Defensive tackle Calais Campbell admitted the offensive balance by the Steelers with Jones in the game surprised him.

"I thought when a third-string quarterback comes in, they were going to run the ball," Campbell said. "It caught us off guard a bit."

It was a much different scenario then trying to guard against Vick, a more elusive runner but a player who doesn't have the same familiarity in the system. Jones has been with Steelers his whole career.

"He was able to make those timing throws that they needed their quarterback to make," safety Rashad Johnson said. "Early in the game, Vick was getting out of the pocket and not really throwing on time. I think that was a big thing that helped them out."

The Steelers were able to use more of the plays they have installed for Ben Roethlisberger, the normal starter who missed the game with a knee sprain. Jones more closely resembles his style, but had nowhere near the NFL credentials as the Steelers' star. For one game, at least, he played at that level.

"My hat is off to him," coach Bruce Arians said. "He played very well for a young guy to come in in that situation. He won the football game."

The Cardinals defenders felt like the onus was on them for not stopping Jones. Safety Tyrann Mathieu agreed with Peterson about the late emotional letdown.

"A lot of times you get comfortable, you may get lackadaisical, you may not get a call that you want – it all kind of affects the way you perform going forward," Mathieu said. "If we could just play four quarters like we played the first three quarters, we'll be a way better team. We got two lessons, obviously the Rams game and this game. I feel like we've been doing great, but it's just those couple of moments. It's just tough."