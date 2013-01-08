Steve Keim Named General Manager

season. But he said loyalty and trust were things his parents instilled in him, and while he learned a lot doing interviews elsewhere, he learned as much flying back to Arizona.

"I realized this is my home and I am a Cardinal at heart," Keim said.

Bidwill said he believes the most successful teams have a collaborative situation between general manager and head coach, and he sees the power resting between both with "Cardinal decisions." Keim has already been part of head coaching interviews.

Both Keim and Bidwill expect director of player personnel Jason Licht to remain and work closely with Keim. The two already have a close working relationship.

There were no specifics on the difference between Keim and the man he replaced, Rod Graves. "Steve's approach will be his own unique approach."

One specific Keim did offer was an offshoot of former Packers general manager Ron Wolf – a belief in quarterback supply-and-demand, and the mindset to go out and get a QB every year because it's so important to have one and it's impossible to know how each will turn out on the NFL level.

While Keim doesn't see the need to rebuild, he acknowledged he wasn't "naïve" to the roster's issues. The focus there is the offense. Keim again talked of consistency at quarterback and needs on the offensive line.

"I think we have some pieces in place," Keim said. "But the ability to run the ball consistently and the level of physicality, that's a huge issue and that needs to be fixed."

Finding the quarterback, though, "is the million-dollar question," Keim acknowledged.

"There are what, seven or eight very good quarterbacks in this league and then every other team is doing the same thing, with a revolving door where they are searching like we are," Keim said.

Kevin Kolb has "done some good things," but consistency and durability are questions, he added.

Keim has spent the last 14 seasons with the Cardinals. Originally a regional scout when he was hired in 1999, his rise through the organization started with a promotion to director of college scouting in 2006, then director of player personnel in 2008 and then a jump to vice president last season.

Keim was a two-time all-ACC guard for North Carolina State and briefly spent some time with the Miami Dolphins before returning to N.C. State as an assistant strength and conditioning coach and recruiting assistant. He was then hired by the Cardinals, and has been a long-time part of the team's draft process.