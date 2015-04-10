Steve Keim's Time Always Destined For GM

All along, Graves – who now is senior director of football operations for the New York Jets – believed Keim as GM would be a question of when, not if, and where.

He wasn't the only one. Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht first met Keim when he was a scouting assistant with the Dolphins and Keim was on the Miami roster as a player. Licht, in fact, was the man who had to tell Keim he had been released.

The two stayed friendly over the years as competing scouts, but when Licht joined the Cardinals in 2008, the two became close friends as the team reached the Super Bowl. The friendship led Keim to push for Licht's return in 2012, after Licht had left to work for the Patriots.

"Steve knows how to push each person's individual buttons," Licht said. "He knows what gets people fired up, what gets people intimidated if they need to be intimidated. He knows how to pick people up when they are feeling down. It really is amazing."

Cardinals president Michael Bidwill decided to make wholesale changes at the end of the 2012 season following a 5-11 record. He fired both Graves and coach Ken Whisenhunt, and Keim was always a potential candidate to succeed Graves. Keim had interviewed for GM jobs a few times in previous years and was a hot candidate for the Jacksonville opening.

Bidwill said when Keim was hired that the more he talked to people "inside and outside" the facility, he realized Keim was the right choice to get the Cardinals' job. Even Graves, who remains close to the man he mentored, said he was happy when Keim got the job.

"I realize in our business you are always on the clock," Graves said. "It's just a matter of how long that clock extends. For me, I was able to accomplish quite a bit, some of which was recognized, some of which was not recognized, but it had come to a point where it was time to pass the baton. I could not have been more proud of the fact Michael chose Steve to do that.

"I just felt like Steve was the right person for the job. He knew the landscape there, he had the passion, he had the leadership skills to run a personnel department and to be a general manager. I could not have been more happy for Steve and the organization."

Keim was the GM for only a couple of months before arguably the toughest task he was ever going to have to make sat there in front of him. The team had decided Wilson, one of the faces of the franchise and a multi-year Pro Bowler, was no longer in the Cardinals' future plans.