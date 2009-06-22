Still looking for anthem singers

Sixty-some-thousand fans screaming their lungs out. The Cardinals about to play an important home matchup. Who wouldn't want to be a part of launching a big Cards' game – assuming, of course, you can sing? The Cardinals are still looking for prospective national anthem singers for the upcoming season. The original deadline for applications was July 2, but it's being moved to July 6. All the other pertinent details can be found right here. Hey, this is important stuff – training camp is a little more than a month away, and here I am, on vacation, writing about this just to make sure the message hits the masses. So if you can sing our country's anthem, give it a shot. Be a part of a game day experience.