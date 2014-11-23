Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Streaking Cardinals Slowed In Seattle

Offense can't get going in 19-3 loss to Seahawks that trims NFC West lead to two games

Nov 23, 2014 at 02:35 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

JaronDropMAIN.jpg


Cardinals wide receiver Jaron Brown grabs his facemask in frustration after dropping a touchdown pass in the first half of Sunday's 19-3 loss to the Seahawks.

SEATTLE – The day started with the end of one streak and finished with the end of another, and in between, the Cardinals managed to make the mistakes they hadn't most of the season.

Perhaps more than the 19-3 loss to the Seahawks at CenturyLink Field will be that knowledge, that the Cards simply didn't play well at the game's basic levels.

"Very simple analysis for this one," coach Bruce Arians said. "If you don't block, catch, tackle, kick, you can't win."

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was declared inactive before the game with a sprained knee, ending his consecutive games played streakat 110. The loss snapped the Cardinals six-game winning streak, although the Cards (9-2) still hold a two-game edge over the Seahawks and 49ers (both 7-4) in the NFC West with those two teams playing Thanksgiving night.

But the big picture wasn't the talk. The Cardinals are confident they can move quickly on from this loss as they have pushed to do after all of their wins. As poor as the final score was, Arians wasn't dismayed. Fitzgerald's absence wasn't at the heart of the offensive issues, There were crucial points in the game, but none were more painful that the near back-to-back sequences at the end of the second quarter and beginning of the third.

The struggling Cardinals' offense put together it's one good drive of the game late in the first half, and on

third-and-goal from the Seattle 7-yard line, quarterback Drew Stanton found a wide-open Jaron Brown in the end zone as the Seahawks blitzed.

Brown dropped it.

"That's a catch I gotta make," Brown said. "It's a catch I make every day. I left my feet and I think I tried to body-catch it. That's just something you never want to do. Just disappointed in myself."

The Cardinals kicked the field goal, making the score 9-3 at the half, and then sacked Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson twice in three plays to start the third quarter. Field position, for the first time in the game, flipped. The Cardinals got the ball near midfield.

But it was another three-and-out for the offense. On the punt, Seattle's DeShawn Shead broke through for the block that set up another Seattle field goal. The Cardinals only had 10 men on the field; Arians said running back Stepfan Taylor was the missing body.

"It changed field position in the game, and that's what we talked about at halftime," said safety Rashad Johnson, the "up" man on the punt team. "We knew were going to be up (on defense first), we stopped them, and then it was time to punt. We needed to punt and pin them down there … and that blocked punt was critical.

"As personal protector, I've got to see the guys out there. I take full responsibility for that."

It wasn't the points that hurt, but the momentum shift lost. The Cardinals never could seem to retain it. As well as the defense played much of the game – seven sacks – Russell Wilson proved to be a killer. The Seattle quarterback/escape artist finished with a game-high 73 yards on 10 carries and completed 17 of 22 passes for another 211 yards.

More importantly, the Seahawks played mistake-free football.

"We played well (defensively), but I just don't think we  forced any turnovers," safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "We didn't make any splash plays."

The Cardinals had too many mistakes. Chandler Catanzaro missed a 49-yard field goal. There were dropped passes besides Brown's, and Stanton threw another interception, leading to a field goal. Pass protection, particularly right tackle Bobby Massie, struggled early. Stanton only had 149 yards passing on 14-of-26 passes, while Andre Ellington managed just 24 yards on 10 carries.

"We had our chances, we just didn't make the most of them," Stanton said. "Everybody took turns today.

"We put our defense in some tough situations. We have to swallow this one. It was difficult and we knew it was going to be difficult. We didn't play as well as we would have liked. You flush it down the system and move on."

Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch only had 39 yards rushing on 15 carries. The Seahawks' offense, even with some success late, was uneven all day too.

That's what stuck with the Cardinals after the game, knowing it wasn't going to be easy to knock off the Seahawks on the road but understanding they had a chance.

"We'll rebound from it," defensive end Frostee Rucker said. "Good teams don't lose two in a row. But it sucks. We wanted to bury them and they got us."

Teams chasing the Cardinals – the Seahawks and Niners in the NFC West, the Packers (8-3) for the NFC's best record – all won Sunday. In the rarified air the Cardinals are competing in right now, there is no more important streak to have end than a losing streak.

Maybe that's why, not more than 20 minutes after the game, players were already talking about going to play the Falcons in a week.

"Can't wait to go to Atlanta," Johnson said. "Everybody has a very bad taste in their mouth right now. We are ready to go to work (Monday) and we will be ready Wednesday.

"We are very excited about (Atlanta) already. That's all anybody was talking about when we came in (to the locker room). We want the bad taste out of our mouth and the Falcons are the next team."

Cardinals at Seahawks

Images from the game between the Cardinals and Seahawks

Coach Bruce Arians
1 / 60

Coach Bruce Arians

Calais Campbell runs out before Sunday's game in Seattle
2 / 60

Calais Campbell runs out before Sunday's game in Seattle

Campbell gets the team fired up before kickoff
3 / 60

Campbell gets the team fired up before kickoff

No Title
4 / 60
WR Larry Fitzgerald on the sideline with a knee injury
5 / 60

WR Larry Fitzgerald on the sideline with a knee injury

DT Frostee Rucker with the tackle
6 / 60

DT Frostee Rucker with the tackle

The line of scrimmage
7 / 60

The line of scrimmage

Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch stiff-arms LB Larry Foote
8 / 60

Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch stiff-arms LB Larry Foote

Seahawks CB Byron Maxwell with the interception
9 / 60

Seahawks CB Byron Maxwell with the interception

QB Drew Stanton unleashes a pass
10 / 60

QB Drew Stanton unleashes a pass

Assistant head coach Tom Moore meets up with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll before the game
11 / 60

Assistant head coach Tom Moore meets up with Seahawks coach Pete Carroll before the game

Seattle QB Russell Wilson
12 / 60

Seattle QB Russell Wilson

Seattle DE Cliff Avril sacks QB Drew Stanton
13 / 60

Seattle DE Cliff Avril sacks QB Drew Stanton

QB Drew Stanton escapes a sack
14 / 60

QB Drew Stanton escapes a sack

QB Drew Stanton evades the rush
15 / 60

QB Drew Stanton evades the rush

A long run by Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is called back
16 / 60

A long run by Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is called back

Cardinals defenders bottle up Marshawn Lynch
17 / 60

Cardinals defenders bottle up Marshawn Lynch

Defensive tackle Josh Mauro pressures Russell Wilson in his first game as a Cardinal
18 / 60

Defensive tackle Josh Mauro pressures Russell Wilson in his first game as a Cardinal

Superfan 'Kid Cardinal' braves the hostile environment to root on the Cardinals
19 / 60

Superfan 'Kid Cardinal' braves the hostile environment to root on the Cardinals

Campbell lunges to sack Russell Wilson, his first of three in the second quarter
20 / 60

Campbell lunges to sack Russell Wilson, his first of three in the second quarter

Campbell completes the sack of Wilson
21 / 60

Campbell completes the sack of Wilson

Deone Bucannon takes down Russell Wilson for his second sack of the season
22 / 60

Deone Bucannon takes down Russell Wilson for his second sack of the season

Cardinals offense and the Seahawks defense prepare to do battle
23 / 60

Cardinals offense and the Seahawks defense prepare to do battle

Campbell lunges to sack Wilson
24 / 60

Campbell lunges to sack Wilson

Wilson is taken down a second time by Campbell
25 / 60

Wilson is taken down a second time by Campbell

Campbell celebrates
26 / 60

Campbell celebrates

Stanton sets up in the pocket looking down field
27 / 60

Stanton sets up in the pocket looking down field

Mauro stops Lynch in the backfield
28 / 60

Mauro stops Lynch in the backfield

Tommy Kelly blocks a Seattle field goal
29 / 60

Tommy Kelly blocks a Seattle field goal

Stanton looking to throw from the pocket
30 / 60

Stanton looking to throw from the pocket

John Carlson gains yards on a pass from Stanton
31 / 60

John Carlson gains yards on a pass from Stanton

Arians and Stanton go over strategy on the sideline
32 / 60

Arians and Stanton go over strategy on the sideline

Alex Okafor records a sack on Wilson
33 / 60

Alex Okafor records a sack on Wilson

Stepfan Taylor makes a special teams tackle
34 / 60

Stepfan Taylor makes a special teams tackle

Andre Ellington finds a crease for a gain
35 / 60

Andre Ellington finds a crease for a gain

Kelly and Okafor give chase to Wilson
36 / 60

Kelly and Okafor give chase to Wilson

Kelly sacks Wilson
37 / 60

Kelly sacks Wilson

Deone Bucannon runs down Russell Wilson
38 / 60

Deone Bucannon runs down Russell Wilson

Tyrann Mathieu takes down Wilson
39 / 60

Tyrann Mathieu takes down Wilson

Lorenzon Alexander puts a hit on Russell Wilson
40 / 60

Lorenzon Alexander puts a hit on Russell Wilson

Kevin Minter puts a big hit on Marshawn Lynch stopping him in the backfield
41 / 60

Kevin Minter puts a big hit on Marshawn Lynch stopping him in the backfield

The team returns to the field after halftime
42 / 60

The team returns to the field after halftime

Arians and the offense watch the defense during Sunday's game
43 / 60

Arians and the offense watch the defense during Sunday's game

Arians and Stanton discuss plays on the sideline
44 / 60

Arians and Stanton discuss plays on the sideline

Stanton escapes the pocket
45 / 60

Stanton escapes the pocket

Tony Jefferson leaps to avoid contact after Kevin Minter makes a tackle
46 / 60

Tony Jefferson leaps to avoid contact after Kevin Minter makes a tackle

Stanton reviews plays on the bench
47 / 60

Stanton reviews plays on the bench

Fitzgerald looks on in the second half
48 / 60

Fitzgerald looks on in the second half

Jerraud Powers applies pressure to Russell Wilson
49 / 60

Jerraud Powers applies pressure to Russell Wilson

Campbell catches a drink on the sideline
50 / 60

Campbell catches a drink on the sideline

Arians disagrees with a call made on Sunday
51 / 60

Arians disagrees with a call made on Sunday

Logan Thomas warms up on the sideline after Stanton is injured
52 / 60

Logan Thomas warms up on the sideline after Stanton is injured

Stanton gets his ankle wrapped on the sideline
53 / 60

Stanton gets his ankle wrapped on the sideline

Stanton looks at the action on the bench
54 / 60

Stanton looks at the action on the bench

Campbell reaches out for his third sack on Russell Wilson
55 / 60

Campbell reaches out for his third sack on Russell Wilson

Stanton leaves the field after the game
56 / 60

Stanton leaves the field after the game

Dan Williams exits the field after the game
57 / 60

Dan Williams exits the field after the game

Cardinals and Seahawks toss rivalries to the side for a photo op
58 / 60

Cardinals and Seahawks toss rivalries to the side for a photo op

Fitzgerald bundles up on the sideline
59 / 60

Fitzgerald bundles up on the sideline

'No Fly Zone'
60 / 60

'No Fly Zone'

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trace McSorley Trying To Turn Arizona Opportunity Into Success

Young quarterback learning from Murray, McCoy

news

Cardinals Finish Draft Class Signings With Cameron Thomas Deal

Third-round linebacker inks his four-year deal

news

You've Got Mail: Organized Team Answers

Topics include Kyler and OTAs, signing draft picks and the Cards in Ireland

news

As OTAs begin, Cardinals Work With Who Is Here

Kyler Murray not only player absent for voluntary work

news

Budda Baker Healthy After Year-End Scare At L.A.

Notes: Wesley ready to contribute without Hopkins; Ertz goes blonde

news

Cardinals Will Be This Year's 'Hard Knocks In Season' Team

Episodes will begin airing in November

news

Cardinals Finalize Preseason Schedule

Team will start in Cincinnati on Aug. 12, home against Ravens Aug. 21

news

Vance Joseph, Quentin Harris Headed To NFL 'Accelerator' For Diversity

Duo nominated by Cardinals to take part in two-day program

news

Kelvin Beachum, Cardinals Team Up For United Food Bank Donation

Players, Albertsons/Safeway take part in 'competition' as part of event

news

Third-round pick Myjai Sanders Signs First NFL Contract

Only third-rounder Cameron Thomas remains unsigned

news

Trey McBride Tops List Of Three More Draft Pick Signings

Cardinals down to two unsigned draftees; Matthew, Hayes also done

news

Cardinals Awarded Jessie Lemonier With Waiver Claim

Linebacker was with Lions last season

Advertising