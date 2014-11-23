Streaking Cardinals Slowed In Seattle

"It changed field position in the game, and that's what we talked about at halftime," said safety Rashad Johnson, the "up" man on the punt team. "We knew were going to be up (on defense first), we stopped them, and then it was time to punt. We needed to punt and pin them down there … and that blocked punt was critical.

"As personal protector, I've got to see the guys out there. I take full responsibility for that."

It wasn't the points that hurt, but the momentum shift lost. The Cardinals never could seem to retain it. As well as the defense played much of the game – seven sacks – Russell Wilson proved to be a killer. The Seattle quarterback/escape artist finished with a game-high 73 yards on 10 carries and completed 17 of 22 passes for another 211 yards.

More importantly, the Seahawks played mistake-free football.

"We played well (defensively), but I just don't think we forced any turnovers," safety Tyrann Mathieu said. "We didn't make any splash plays."

The Cardinals had too many mistakes. Chandler Catanzaro missed a 49-yard field goal. There were dropped passes besides Brown's, and Stanton threw another interception, leading to a field goal. Pass protection, particularly right tackle Bobby Massie, struggled early. Stanton only had 149 yards passing on 14-of-26 passes, while Andre Ellington managed just 24 yards on 10 carries.

"We had our chances, we just didn't make the most of them," Stanton said. "Everybody took turns today.

"We put our defense in some tough situations. We have to swallow this one. It was difficult and we knew it was going to be difficult. We didn't play as well as we would have liked. You flush it down the system and move on."

Seattle running back Marshawn Lynch only had 39 yards rushing on 15 carries. The Seahawks' offense, even with some success late, was uneven all day too.

That's what stuck with the Cardinals after the game, knowing it wasn't going to be easy to knock off the Seahawks on the road but understanding they had a chance.

"We'll rebound from it," defensive end Frostee Rucker said. "Good teams don't lose two in a row. But it sucks. We wanted to bury them and they got us."

Teams chasing the Cardinals – the Seahawks and Niners in the NFC West, the Packers (8-3) for the NFC's best record – all won Sunday. In the rarified air the Cardinals are competing in right now, there is no more important streak to have end than a losing streak.

Maybe that's why, not more than 20 minutes after the game, players were already talking about going to play the Falcons in a week.

"Can't wait to go to Atlanta," Johnson said. "Everybody has a very bad taste in their mouth right now. We are ready to go to work (Monday) and we will be ready Wednesday.