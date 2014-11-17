Streaking Cardinals Wary Of Schedule

those teams will have to lose those games and lose some sort of ground in their chase of the Cards.

"You knew that December was going to be huge," Arians said.

The Cardinals' current six-game winning streak is the team's longest since a seven-game streak in 1974. The defense is playing as well as it has not only this season, but dating back to last season when the Cards hadn't suffered any personnel losses.

"We've been doing a pretty good job just taking it week by week," tackle Jared Veldheer said. "You have to. We know there are big games coming up, and really, each game gets bigger and bigger as you keep winning. No one is looking ahead."

That means the Seahawks this week, before a trip to NFC South-leading Atlanta (despite a 4-6 record) the following week. Only St. Louis – which gets to host the Cards on what promises to be a brutal Thursday night trip against the physical Rams – isn't in playoff contention of the final five opponents.

Nevertheless, the Cardinals are in the best position of all of them, because they are 9-1.

Linebacker Larry Foote said the players should use the 9-1 record as motivation. He also said they should enjoy it, because it is an impressive feat, as unlikely as it was. Safety Deone Bucannon was asked if he saw such a record coming when the team was in training camp.

Bucannon smiled.

"I'm just a rookie," Bucannon said. "I didn't see anything."