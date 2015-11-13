Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Stump Mitchell Hopes Rushing Records Fall

Notes: Sendlein, Brown game-day decisions; Snotbubbles don't help; Secondary comparisons

Nov 13, 2015 at 07:25 AM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

StumpNotesMAIN.jpg


The last two Cardinals to have four 100-yard rushing games in a season: Current running backs coach Stump Mitchell (left), and Chris Johnson.


Stump Mitchell knows that Chris Johnson is the first Cardinal to have four 100-yard rushing games in a season since 1985. It was Mitchell, in fact, who was that Cardinal to last accomplish the feat.

To this, the Cardinals' running backs coach shakes his head.

"That's ridiculous," Mitchell said. "That's a poor stat, to be perfectly honest."

Mitchell noted all the coaches and running backs that have been with the team over the years, and the many high draft picks the team spent on backs. Since 1985, the Cardinals have drafted nine running backs in the first two rounds: Tony Jeffery, Anthony Thompson, Garrison Hearst, Chuck Levy, Leeland McElroy, Thomas Jones, J.J. Arrington, Beanie Wells and Ryan Williams.

(Those nine totaled eight 100-yard games with the Cardinals.)

"That's a bad stat," Mitchell said. "Worse than that is the fact I'm still the No. 2 rusher in Cardinal history. Now that's a bad stat."

Mitchell, who played for the Cardinals from 1981-1989, had 4,649 yards in his career. Ottis Anderson's 7,999 yards is the franchise's top rushing mark.

"I was a ninth-rounder (in the draft) and again we drafted all these guys," Mitchell said. "I told Andre (Ellington) and Stepfan (Taylor), there's no way they should be around here four or five years and not be at least the number two rusher by the time they are done.

"With the running backs and the offensive line and this group of coaches here right now, we plan on, of course winning a Super Bowl and winning the division, but we also plan on breaking a lot of records that are still there for no other reason than not being successful offensively. They should have been gone a long time ago."

SENDLEIN, JOHN BROWN TO BE GAME-DAY DECISIONS

Both center Lyle Sendlein (shoulder) and wide receiver John Brown (hamstring) remained limited Friday, and those two will be game-day decisions for the Cardinals.

"We'll see what they do at the stadium," coach Bruce Arians said.

There did seem to be optimism both will be able to play. Brown was asked Thursday if he'd need to test himself Sunday.

"Oh no," Brown said. "I know how I'm feeling. I'll be ready to go game day."

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was added to the injury report as questionable with an abdominal injury. His status would make a difference in the game, although backup Thomas Rawls has played well this season. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lynch felt something in his abdomen today, but that Lynch expects to be able to play.

"JACKED UP" DOESN'T MEAN MUCH

Arians was asked if his players would be "jacked up" Sunday night with a primetime performance in such a big game. Arians acknowledged the Cardinals likely would be and as a coach, he liked that idea. But he also said it didn't mean much when it comes to the game.

"Snotbubbles and tears don't win (expletive)," Arians said. "As soon as you get hit in the mouth, they dry up."

LEGION OF BOOM AND THE NO FLY ZONE

Two of the better secondaries in the NFL will be on display in Seattle, with the Cardinals and their “No Fly Zone” and the Seahawks with the more established "Legion of Boom."

"That was probably the group that got to naming secondaries and putting together a good group of guys," Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "I definitely think those guys started the blueprint of what other teams are trying to do with their secondary."

Peterson shrugged off the idea of the two units battling each other.

"We just want to do our job to the best of our ability," Peterson said. "This game will be huge for us."

#ThrowbackThursday: Cardinals-Seahawks

Images from past matchups between the Cardinals and this week's opponent, the Seahawks

1989: QB Gary Hogeboom looks to pass
1 / 35

1989: QB Gary Hogeboom looks to pass

1993: RB Ron Moore is tackled by Seattle DL Cortez Kennedy
2 / 35

1993: RB Ron Moore is tackled by Seattle DL Cortez Kennedy

1998: TE Chris Gedney is tackled by Seattle's Fred Thomas
3 / 35

1998: TE Chris Gedney is tackled by Seattle's Fred Thomas

2000: CB Aeneas Williams forces an incompletion on an attempt to Seahawks WR Derrick Williams
4 / 35

2000: CB Aeneas Williams forces an incompletion on an attempt to Seahawks WR Derrick Williams

2000: CB Corey Chavous intercepts a pass
5 / 35

2000: CB Corey Chavous intercepts a pass

2001: Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander attemps to shake LB Ronald McKinnon
6 / 35

2001: Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander attemps to shake LB Ronald McKinnon

2002: Seahawks CB Shawn Springs intercepts a Jake Plummer throw
7 / 35

2002: Seahawks CB Shawn Springs intercepts a Jake Plummer throw

2002: RB Thomas Jones scampers for a TD
8 / 35

2002: RB Thomas Jones scampers for a TD

2002: Seahawks QB Trent Dilfer with Cardinals CB Duane Starks
9 / 35

2002: Seahawks QB Trent Dilfer with Cardinals CB Duane Starks

2004: WR Larry Fitzgerald
10 / 35

2004: WR Larry Fitzgerald

2004: Seahawks K Josh Brown clears the ball out of the end zone as LB Gerald Hayes pursues
11 / 35

2004: Seahawks K Josh Brown clears the ball out of the end zone as LB Gerald Hayes pursues

2005: WR Anquan Boldin and Seahawks DB Ken Hamlin battle for a pass
12 / 35

2005: WR Anquan Boldin and Seahawks DB Ken Hamlin battle for a pass

2005: QB Kurt Warner is wrapped up by LB Leroy Hill
13 / 35

2005: QB Kurt Warner is wrapped up by LB Leroy Hill

2006: Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander tries to escape from DT Darnell Dockett
14 / 35

2006: Seahawks RB Shaun Alexander tries to escape from DT Darnell Dockett

2006: RB Edgerrin James
15 / 35

2006: RB Edgerrin James

2006: FB Obafemi Ayanbadejo jumps over Seattle's Kelly Herndon
16 / 35

2006: FB Obafemi Ayanbadejo jumps over Seattle's Kelly Herndon

2007: TE Leonard Pope celebrates a touchdown
17 / 35

2007: TE Leonard Pope celebrates a touchdown

2007: QB brothers Matt Hasselbeck (left) and Tim Hasselbeck
18 / 35

2007: QB brothers Matt Hasselbeck (left) and Tim Hasselbeck

2007: WR Sean Morey blocks a punt by Ryan Plackemeier
19 / 35

2007: WR Sean Morey blocks a punt by Ryan Plackemeier

2008: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie picks off a pass
20 / 35

2008: CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie picks off a pass

2008: RB Edgerrin James stiff-arms Seattle's Will Herring
21 / 35

2008: RB Edgerrin James stiff-arms Seattle's Will Herring

2009: S Adrian Wilson nabs an interception
22 / 35

2009: S Adrian Wilson nabs an interception

2009: QB Kurt Warner
23 / 35

2009: QB Kurt Warner

2010: LB Gerald Hayes tackles Seattle's Chris Baker
24 / 35

2010: LB Gerald Hayes tackles Seattle's Chris Baker

2010: LB Joey Porter celebrates a sack of Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck
25 / 35

2010: LB Joey Porter celebrates a sack of Seahawks QB Matt Hasselbeck

2011: RB Alfonso Smith stretches for the first-down marker
26 / 35

2011: RB Alfonso Smith stretches for the first-down marker

2012: WR Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a pass
27 / 35

2012: WR Larry Fitzgerald hauls in a pass

2011: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll with WR Larry Fitzgerald
28 / 35

2011: Seahawks coach Pete Carroll with WR Larry Fitzgerald

2012: CB Richard Marshall grabs on to Seattle RB Leon Washington
29 / 35

2012: CB Richard Marshall grabs on to Seattle RB Leon Washington

2012: Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch
30 / 35

2012: Seahawks RB Marshawn Lynch

2013: LB Karlos Dansby celebrates a game-clinching interception
31 / 35

2013: LB Karlos Dansby celebrates a game-clinching interception

2013: QB Carson Palmer and G Daryn Colledge after the go-ahead touchdown pass
32 / 35

2013: QB Carson Palmer and G Daryn Colledge after the go-ahead touchdown pass

2013: DT Frostee Rucker pressures Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
33 / 35

2013: DT Frostee Rucker pressures Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

2014: DT Calais Campbell sacks Seahawks QB Russell Wilson
34 / 35

2014: DT Calais Campbell sacks Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

2014: Seahawks CB Richard Sherman intercepts a pass
35 / 35

2014: Seahawks CB Richard Sherman intercepts a pass

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3



This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Kyler Murray Finds His Edge After Return From Knee Injury

Cardinals quarterback still trying to break old habits in new offense
news

Cardinals Claim Michael Carter Off Waivers

Team adds veteran running back from New York Jets
news

Kyler Murray Magic Turns 69 Into 13 During Crucial Cardinals Scramble

Quarterback's escape improv was about more than just a first down
news

BJ Ojulari Sacks Helps Cardinals To Complete Win

Defense getting help from rookie as stops help Kyler comeback
news

Cardinals Welcome Kyler Murray Experience In Win Over Falcons

Quarterback looks solid after 11 months off in 25-23 victory
news

Trey McBride Takes Star Turn Against Falcons

Second-year man becomes first tight end to gain 100 yards for Cardinals since 1989
news

Cardinals Activate James Conner To Roster From IR

RB Tony Jones brought back to practice squad to play Sunday
news

Getting Kyler Murray Back On Field Has Cardinals Smiling

Team takes on Falcons with franchise quarterback back behind center
news

It's Official: Kyler Murray To Start Sunday

Gannon confirms what was expected at QB
news

The Return Of Kyler Murray: 'I've Felt Good For Quite Some Time'

Quarterback prepares for first start after tearing ACL
news

With Kyler Murray Return, Receivers Are Ready

After QB's long layoff, passing game figures to be work in progress
news

Cardinals Open Practice Window For James Conner

Running back is averaging 5.4 yards a carry this season
Advertising