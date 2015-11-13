Stump Mitchell Hopes Rushing Records Fall

Mitchell noted all the coaches and running backs that have been with the team over the years, and the many high draft picks the team spent on backs. Since 1985, the Cardinals have drafted nine running backs in the first two rounds: Tony Jeffery, Anthony Thompson, Garrison Hearst, Chuck Levy, Leeland McElroy, Thomas Jones, J.J. Arrington, Beanie Wells and Ryan Williams.

(Those nine totaled eight 100-yard games with the Cardinals.)

"That's a bad stat," Mitchell said. "Worse than that is the fact I'm still the No. 2 rusher in Cardinal history. Now that's a bad stat."

Mitchell, who played for the Cardinals from 1981-1989, had 4,649 yards in his career. Ottis Anderson's 7,999 yards is the franchise's top rushing mark.

"I was a ninth-rounder (in the draft) and again we drafted all these guys," Mitchell said. "I told Andre (Ellington) and Stepfan (Taylor), there's no way they should be around here four or five years and not be at least the number two rusher by the time they are done.

"With the running backs and the offensive line and this group of coaches here right now, we plan on, of course winning a Super Bowl and winning the division, but we also plan on breaking a lot of records that are still there for no other reason than not being successful offensively. They should have been gone a long time ago."

SENDLEIN, JOHN BROWN TO BE GAME-DAY DECISIONS

Both center Lyle Sendlein (shoulder) and wide receiver John Brown (hamstring) remained limited Friday, and those two will be game-day decisions for the Cardinals.

"We'll see what they do at the stadium," coach Bruce Arians said.

There did seem to be optimism both will be able to play. Brown was asked Thursday if he'd need to test himself Sunday.

"Oh no," Brown said. "I know how I'm feeling. I'll be ready to go game day."

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch was added to the injury report as questionable with an abdominal injury. His status would make a difference in the game, although backup Thomas Rawls has played well this season. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Lynch felt something in his abdomen today, but that Lynch expects to be able to play.

"JACKED UP" DOESN'T MEAN MUCH

Arians was asked if his players would be "jacked up" Sunday night with a primetime performance in such a big game. Arians acknowledged the Cardinals likely would be and as a coach, he liked that idea. But he also said it didn't mean much when it comes to the game.

"Snotbubbles and tears don't win (expletive)," Arians said. "As soon as you get hit in the mouth, they dry up."

LEGION OF BOOM AND THE NO FLY ZONE

Two of the better secondaries in the NFL will be on display in Seattle, with the Cardinals and their “No Fly Zone” and the Seahawks with the more established "Legion of Boom."

"That was probably the group that got to naming secondaries and putting together a good group of guys," Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson said. "I definitely think those guys started the blueprint of what other teams are trying to do with their secondary."

Peterson shrugged off the idea of the two units battling each other.