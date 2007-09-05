Sunnyside's Sanchez Named High School Coach of the Week

Tempe, AZ – The Arizona Cardinals Football Club has named Sunnyside's Richard Sanchez as the Cards "High School Coach-of-the-Week."

The Cards "Coach-of-the-Week" award is selected by a local sports panel consisting of Cardinals Director of Community Relations Luis Zendejas, Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks, Sports 620 AM anchor Paul Calvisi, NBC-12 sports reporter Bruce Cooper, 16-year Arizona high school football official Bob Ferreira, Cardinals radio analyst and Sports 620 AM talk show host Ron Wolfey and AIA Director of Media Marketing Brian Bolitho.

Trailing by 13 points after the first half of play, Sanchez's defense held Mountain Ridge's offense to zero points in the second half and came back from a 20-7 halftime deficit to win the game 21-20.

The award will be presented to Sanchez and the Sunnyside football team on Thursday, September 7 at 4:00 p.m. at the team's practice field following their afternoon practice (21200 N. 83rd Avenue, Peoria). The Mustangs will visit Ironwood High School on Friday night at 7 p.m.

The Cardinals 13-year "Coach-of-the-Week" program presents a selected high school coach with a certificate signed by Cardinals President William V. Bidwill and Head Coach Ken Whisenhunt. Cardinals Charities provides t-shirts for team members and awards the school $1,000 to support its football program.

A Cardinals player or alumnus, team mascot Big Red, Cardinals cheerleaders, and Community Relations Coordinator Sheldon Meeks will present the award.