As Super Bowl Draws Near, Cardinals Coach Search On 'Pause'

The Cardinals don't have a coach yet, and owner Michael Bidwill confirmed Friday that they wouldn't until next week.

"It's Super Bowl weekend and the entire NFL is focused on the Super Bowl. so we're going to pause throughout the rest of the weekend and get restarted on this on Monday morning," Bidwill said following the Merlin Olsen Hall of Fame luncheon, during which his grandmother, Violet Bidwill, was honored."

"We're excited about the great progress we have made," Bidwill added. "Every bit of advice as been 'take your time' and we have. I'm sure there are some frustrations with some of our fans, but we want to make the right decision, not the fastest decision."

Bidwill confirmed the Cardinals had moved three coaches to a second round of interviews and noted there had been two during the week. Bidwill didn't get specific, but multiple reports have the two as Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Bidwill also confirmed that Brian Flores was to be a third before deciding to take the Vikings defensive coordinator position.

The Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury on Jan. 9. Both the Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts still have to name a coach.

"In the history of all Super Bowls, there has never been a team that is doing a GM search, a coach search, and then hosting a Super Bowl just a few weeks later, so we've been really busy planning," Bidwill said. "Monti (Ossenfort) the new GM, has been fantastic.

"Everyone is working well together. You can already feel the new energy as he is restructuring things."