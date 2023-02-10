Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

As Super Bowl Draws Near, Cardinals Coach Search On 'Pause'

Bidwill conducts second of two second-round interviews on Friday

Feb 10, 2023 at 03:46 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban

azcardinals.com

The Cardinals won't name a new head coach before next week.
Pete Vander Stoep/Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals won't name a new head coach before next week.

The Cardinals don't have a coach yet, and owner Michael Bidwill confirmed Friday that they wouldn't until next week.

"It's Super Bowl weekend and the entire NFL is focused on the Super Bowl. so we're going to pause throughout the rest of the weekend and get restarted on this on Monday morning," Bidwill said following the Merlin Olsen Hall of Fame luncheon, during which his grandmother, Violet Bidwill, was honored."

"We're excited about the great progress we have made," Bidwill added. "Every bit of advice as been 'take your time' and we have. I'm sure there are some frustrations with some of our fans, but we want to make the right decision, not the fastest decision."

Bidwill confirmed the Cardinals had moved three coaches to a second round of interviews and noted there had been two during the week. Bidwill didn't get specific, but multiple reports have the two as Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Bidwill also confirmed that Brian Flores was to be a third before deciding to take the Vikings defensive coordinator position.

The Cardinals fired Kliff Kingsbury on Jan. 9. Both the Cardinals and the Indianapolis Colts still have to name a coach.

"In the history of all Super Bowls, there has never been a team that is doing a GM search, a coach search, and then hosting a Super Bowl just a few weeks later, so we've been really busy planning," Bidwill said. "Monti (Ossenfort) the new GM, has been fantastic.

"Everyone is working well together. You can already feel the new energy as he is restructuring things."

Reports on Friday also said that Kingsbury was interviewing with new Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans for that team's offensive coordinator job. Former Cardinals defensive line coach Matt Burke was expected to be named the Texans' new defensive coordinator.

Related Content

news

One-Time Cardinals Coach Don Coryell Named To Hall Of Fame

Architect of 'Cardiac Cards' finally chosen for Canton

news

At Fritz Pollard Event, The Push For NFL Diversity Continues

Former Cardinals GM Rod Graves heads up important work

news

Roger Goodell Already Pleased With Arizona Super Bowl

Commissioner talks about diversity hiring and officiating during his presser

news

Cardinals, NFL Donate 'Big Check' To Refurbish Middle School Field

Presentation part of Character Playbook Speaker Series

news

You've Got Mail: Super Bowl Week, Perhaps A Coach Week

Topics include Monti Ossenfort, the coach search and salary cap basics

news

As Super Bowl Week Commences, Larry Fitzgerald Sees Other Side

Bidwill looking for Valley to "finish" after years of prep

news

A.J. Green Announces His Retirement From NFL

Receiver takes to Instagram to deliver expected news

news

Cardinals Expected To Have Second Interviews For Head Coach Candidates

Kafka, Anarumo, Flores reportedly will meet again

news

The Historic Pairing Of Dennis Green And Rod Graves

Cardinals just wanted proven coach with first Black Head Coach-GM duo

news

The Women Of The Arizona Cardinals

Honoring those on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

news

You've Got Mail: The Due Diligence Of A Coach Search

Topics include head coach experience, Hopkins possibilities, and being 'all in'

Advertising