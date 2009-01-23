Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

Super Sendoff For Cardinals Planned

Jan 23, 2009 at 08:17 AM
rallyparttwomain.jpg

There will be one more chance for fans to wish the Cardinals well before they leave for Tampa and Super Bowl XLIII.

As the city of Phoenix did before the team flew to Carolina for the Divisional playoff round, both Phoenix and Glendale have banded together to host a pre-Super Bowl sendoff rally at Sky Harbor Airport Monday morning.

The rally will begin at 8:15 a.m. Parking will open at 6 a.m. at a lot on Buckeye Road, one block east of 24th St. The rally entrance will open at 6:30 a.m.

In addition to Phoenix Mayor Phil Gordon and Glendale Mayor Elaine Scruggs, Cardinals president Michael Bidwill, coach Ken Whisenhunt and some players are scheduled to speak. The rally will take place right next to the team?s chartered airplane. The team will arrive on buses and walk past the stage on their way to boarding the flight.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

