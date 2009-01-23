Super Sendoff For Cardinals Planned

There will be one more chance for fans to wish the Cardinals well before they leave for Tampa and Super Bowl XLIII.

As the city of Phoenix did before the team flew to Carolina for the Divisional playoff round, both Phoenix and Glendale have banded together to host a pre-Super Bowl sendoff rally at Sky Harbor Airport Monday morning.

The rally will begin at 8:15 a.m. Parking will open at 6 a.m. at a lot on Buckeye Road, one block east of 24th St. The rally entrance will open at 6:30 a.m.