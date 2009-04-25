Surprise! Rosenhaus expects a trade

I was getting in a workout at the gym this morning before heading out to draft coverage when I spied agent Drew Rosenhaus -- who had basically been underground the past week or so (at least, on the record) since the Q trade stuff surfaced -- on ESPN. It what was a predictable comment, Rosenhaus said he expects Boldin to be on a different team by the end of the first round today. Of course, that is the best scenario for Rosenhaus, because in the same interview he said that Boldin wants to be traded or get a new contract, and the Cards have made it pretty plain that with Karlos Dansby and Adrian Wilson next up for contracts, Boldin would have to wait.