Surprise! Whiz says Fitz the best

The question was as direct as it could get to coach Ken Whisenhunt: Is Fitz the best receiver in the game?
"Well, obviously if you are asking me, I'd say yes," Whisenhunt said. "You look at what he has done. That's no disrespect to the other players in the league because there are a lot of other great players in the league. But if you are asking me, because I see what he does every day, I would certainly support that campaign, yes."
No surprise there. And truthfully, no surprise with Whiz's answer about his other Pro Bowl receiver, when someone asked if Fitz's stellar play provided extra motivation for Anquan Boldin.
"I don't think Anquan needs any extra motivation," Whisenunt said. "He works hard, wants to play, loves the game and he loves the fans. He's been spending a lot of time post-practice signing autographs. I don't think (Fitz) gives him any extra motivation. I think he wants to make plays as well."