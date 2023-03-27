Teams Reportedly Get Trade Talk Permission For DeAndre Hopkins

Jonathan Gannon, who will take part in the NFC coaches' media availability Tuesday morning, told NFL Network this weekend he is "operating" as if DeAndre Hopkins will stay with the Cardinals this season. Fair, but it doesn't mean that can't change.

With the NFL decision makers at the Arizona Biltmore at the beginning of this week, Sports Illustrated reported that the Cards have given teams permission to speak with Hopkins and his agent about a potential trade. We will see what that ultimately means as far as a deal. The fact teams can talk to him in theory would provide more clarity on his contract, and how much/what it would take for Hopkins to potentially adjust his current cap hit this season.

Hopkins friend Pacman Jones said on the Pat McAfee last week there are five teams that are potential landing spots -- the Falcons, Patriots, Ravens, Bills and Raiders -- but it's impossible to know if that's real, if that's a Hop wish list, or exactly who and why that was told to Jones.

Hopkins, the last time he spoke publicly (on that same McAfee show, in an interview facilitated by Jones, apparently), was trying to say little -- other than he was well aware of the trade rumors.