Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

WordFromTheBirds-category-logo-v4

Presented by

Teams Reportedly Get Trade Talk Permission For DeAndre Hopkins

Speculation about a deal for wide receiver continues

Mar 27, 2023 at 03:14 PM
NewUrbanMug
Darren Urban/Word From The Birds

azcardinals.com

Jonathan Gannon, who will take part in the NFC coaches' media availability Tuesday morning, told NFL Network this weekend he is "operating" as if DeAndre Hopkins will stay with the Cardinals this season. Fair, but it doesn't mean that can't change.

With the NFL decision makers at the Arizona Biltmore at the beginning of this week, Sports Illustrated reported that the Cards have given teams permission to speak with Hopkins and his agent about a potential trade. We will see what that ultimately means as far as a deal. The fact teams can talk to him in theory would provide more clarity on his contract, and how much/what it would take for Hopkins to potentially adjust his current cap hit this season.

Hopkins friend Pacman Jones said on the Pat McAfee last week there are five teams that are potential landing spots -- the Falcons, Patriots, Ravens, Bills and Raiders -- but it's impossible to know if that's real, if that's a Hop wish list, or exactly who and why that was told to Jones.

Hopkins, the last time he spoke publicly (on that same McAfee show, in an interview facilitated by Jones, apparently), was trying to say little -- other than he was well aware of the trade rumors.

The guess is there won't be a whole lot more for Gannon to add to the subject when he speaks. But until there is clarity one way or another, Hopkins' future is going to generate interest.

2022_TC_0815eh_0128
Ethan Hajas/Arizona Cardinals

Related Content

news

Twenty Years Ago, Emmitt Smith Became A Cardinal

Reflecting on the NFL's all-time leading rusher coming to Arizona

news

Jackson Tweet, Rodgers Story Underscore Kyler's Place In 2023

QB situation for the Ravens and Jets/Packers overtake owners meetings

news

Quarterback Room, Even With Kyler Injury, May Be Unchanged

With return of Blough, Cardinals look like they will eschew outside veteran

news

Good Beginning, Rough End With Rodney Hudson

Trade for center worked but injuries undercut stay

news

Byron Murphy Departs For Minnesota In Free Agency

Cornerback getting two-year deal with Vikings

news

Zach Allen Reportedly Leaves For Broncos

Defensive lineman reunites with Vance Joseph

news

Bears Trade No. 1 To Panthers, Cardinals Now In Charge

At No. 3, team will have top non-QB choice or could still trade

news

Player Health And What Training Camp Might Look Like

Gannon making 'football performance' a priority after injury-filled 2022

news

Jonathan Gannon Speaks About NFLPA Survey

Coach said improvements will be made with players 'in mind first'

news

Gannon Has A Simple Answer For Cardinals' Home Struggles

A better product will make State Farm Stadium difficult for opponents

news

Anthony Richardson's Big Combine Only Can Help Cardinals

Florida quarterback crushes drills in Indianapolis

Advertising