The Cardinals' Inside Track At Linebacker

While Demens and Glenn Carson are in the mix, the Cardinals would like to find a young inside linebacker with athleticism that can extend into passing plays.

"We really don't see ourselves as rookies," Jackson said. "You have to step up and be a man in this game."

Minter, who lost weight in the offseason and is finally over the pectoral problem that hampered him all season, has looked better. But he'll rarely play in anything besides the base defense.

"When he's healthy he's played really good," Arians said. "We didn't bring him here to play dime. We brought him here for Seattle and San Francisco and play the run."

With Weatherspoon sidelined, Arians was blunt when asked if the Cardinals have a three-down inside linebacker. "Deone," Arians quickly said with a smile.

That's safety Deone Bucannon, who became somewhat of a savior as a rookie playing the spot Washington has vacated since his indefinite suspension began. Bucannon has been running with the starters at safety, but in sub-packages, he will likely team with Weatherspoon at linebacker.

"Wherever it is, the fact he thinks of me as an every-down whatever in the NFL is an honor," Bucannon said. "I just want to be used in as many ways as possible. I just want to play."

That seems to be a certainty, especially as Weatherspoon works back to the field. It's not 2013 anymore, although Minter insists he is optimistic with what the Cardinals can be.

"I feel there is no dropoff," Minter said. "Even though those guys they brought a lot to the table, and Foote with, like, 20 years of experience and Karlos had, like, 15, but I feel like we bring youth and fire.