The Cards and charity hoops

Soon the Cards will be back on the field – minicamp is the first weekend in May – but first there are some hoops in store for some players this weekend. Larry Fitzgerald, Steve Breaston and Early Doucet are among the Cards playing in the annual Assist 4 Africa charity basketball game put together by Channel 10 sportscaster Gayle Jansen. The game is this Sunday (April 19) at U.S. Airways Center at 3 p.m. Kurt Warner, who played in the game last year, is taking a pass because of his hip surgery, but he will be on hand to coach (One of the perennial stars of the game – Anquan Boldin – is back in Florida hosting his own charity weekend). Among the other athletes scheduled to take part are ex-Suns Eddie Johnson, Dan Majerle and Tom Chambers, along with former D-Backs like Quinton McCracken and Royce Clayton.

Tickets are on sale through ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. More info can be found at Assist4Africa.com. Jansen put this game together a few years ago to help her brother Perry, a doctor who lives in Africa with his family running a huge clinic helping HIV/AIDS patients. It's a good cause and always a good time.