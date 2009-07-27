The Cards and the salary cap

ESPN.com's Insider has done a good job bringing former NFL cap guy J.I. Halsell on board, and he's been breaking down each team -- by division -- and their cap situation. He got to the NFC West today. Interestingly, he never posts how much room a team still has (maybe because it can change so frequently). He does note the Cards' overall cap space is $127,997,000, meaning the Cards haven't gone and created space with the loopholes the salary cap has left. We knew Travis LaBoy was going cause a dent with dead cap space; Halsell puts the number at a little more than $6.1 million. He also says it is QB Kurt Warner -- with a cap number of about $11.5 million, 9 percent of the cap -- is the player under the greatest pressure to live up to that cap number.