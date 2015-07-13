The Coaching Side Of Rashad Johnson

NFL level as well. You never stop growing."

Johnson already does some coaching. Every summer he runs a kids camp back in his hometown of Sulligent, Alabama, passing on knowledge. And that doesn't include his work within the defensive backs room and on the sideline.

"He already talks about (coaching) quite a bit," fellow safety Tony Jefferson said. The intensity of studying the NFL game is difficult to understand for outsiders, Jefferson said, and it's a science Johnson has perfected. Calling out plays – like Johnson did during that OTA – is not an infrequent occurrence.

There was one game last season where Jefferson got the heads up from Johnson before a snap and the diagnosis was correct, allowing Jefferson to make the play. Jefferson admitted it took him some time to understand that Johnson was able to predict what was coming.

"He'll let me know, 'Trust me baby, trust me!' " Jefferson said. "You have to trust him. I've learned to do it."

The transition from Todd Bowles to James Bettcher at defensive coordinator should be eased with Johnson around. And someday – Johnson still hopes to eventually retire as a Cardinal – he plans to step into the coaching gig he's been headed toward all along.