The Cutler effect in Arizona

It's Friday, when the Cards' offseason work continues and, by my unscientific (but I believe accurate) count, 53 of 67 players on the roster have already shown up to the voluntary work (new FB Dan Kreider, the 68th player, doesn't count). I expect the number to rise by another chunk next week.

In the meantime, the Cards can feel fortunate they don't seem to have been hurt too much by the Jay Cutler trade. Yes, the Cardinals play the Bears this season in Chicago, and Cutler will make the Bears better. But he still doesn't have the weapons he had in Denver, and given the current circumstances, I would still favor the Cards' offense over the Bears (unless the game is played in Chicago in December in nasty, cold weather. That would change the equation).