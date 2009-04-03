Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

The Cutler effect in Arizona

Apr 03, 2009 at 05:01 AM

It's Friday, when the Cards' offseason work continues and, by my unscientific (but I believe accurate) count, 53 of 67 players on the roster have already shown up to the voluntary work (new FB Dan Kreider, the 68th player, doesn't count). I expect the number to rise by another chunk next week.

In the meantime, the Cards can feel fortunate they don't seem to have been hurt too much by the Jay Cutler trade. Yes, the Cardinals play the Bears this season in Chicago, and Cutler will make the Bears better. But he still doesn't have the weapons he had in Denver, and given the current circumstances, I would still favor the Cards' offense over the Bears (unless the game is played in Chicago in December in nasty, cold weather. That would change the equation).

More importantly, Cutler doesn't end up with the 49ers, which was apparently never a serious consideration. The Cards didn't want Cutler in their division, although it was apparent he was going to end up in the NFC. What will be interesting to see is how the quarterback scenarios with all three NFC West rivals play out. Marc Bulger isn't getting any younger – or better – in St. Louis, the Niners' QB situation is what it has been, and the rumor that is gaining speed is that the Seahawks may nab a QB high as a Hasselbeck heir apparent. Will, for example, USC's Mark Sanchez (pictured below at his pro day) end up in the NFC West? There's a chance.

sanchezforblog.jpg
