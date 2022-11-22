The Film Never Lies, And Mexico/49ers Aftermath

Budda Baker, the man who was highlighted on "Hard Knocks" with a passionate speech about how he was tired of losing, wasn't at that level after Monday night's loss in Mexico against the 49ers, but there was a bite to his feelings.

He was asked if he thought everyone on the Cardinals played hard until the end of their lopsided defeat, and the All-Pro safety quickly said "No I don't," although he seemed to understand going much further wouldn't do anyone any good and he stopped.

Baker isn't happy. No one is in that locker room. The season has been bumpy at best, and now they have a short week against a solid Chargers team before the bye. And Baker would prefer whatever issues that are apparently creeping in.

"At the end of the day we're all grown men," Baker said. "Women lie, men lie, that film never lies. Whatever the film says is what it is."

The film will show that the 49ers are good, that however they approached the first half they went to the punishing run game in the second half and the Cardinals could not deal with it.

So what now? Rondale Moore is hurt, and even if Hollywood Brown comes back, does that mean yet another game without the Cardinals' top three receivers? What happens with Kyler Murray? (One report said Murray won't be back until after the bye.)

Still many questions. Not many answers right now.

-- Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals will have to see how serious Moore's groin injury is, but Greg Dortch did a heck of a job as fill-in. And yes, Dortch has pretty much produced whenever he's had a chance this season. He had his first NFL 100-yard game Monday, although he and Colt McCoy were not on the same page on a key fourth-down play.

"There were some timing things that he hadn't had reps on during the week that Rondale had all the reps," McCoy said. "But Greg Dortch is a great football player. I know Kyler trusts him. I know I trust him. He brings a lot of juice to our football team. And I thought he did a really nice job stepping up."

-- The official attendance for the game was 78.427, an excellent crowd but far short of the 100,000-plus the Cardinals and 49ers had in 2005. A big part of that is because of Estadio Azteca renovations that cut some seats but make for a far better venue.

-- The first half taunting penalty on DeAndre Hopkins was probably the right call but it didn't have to be called, and there is no question it stunted some momentum the Cardinals had. But make no mistake, it ultimately had no real bearing on the outcome.

-- Happy for Will Hernandez, who was hurt and couldn't play but was able to be the bearer of the huge Mexican flag the Cardinals came out of the tunnel with in pregame introductions.

-- Tight end Trey McBride had four catches, doubling his season total.

-- The Cardinals were worried about Christian McCaffery as receiver, and that proved correct. They tried multiple defenders on him, but he had seven catches for 67 yards and seemed to be really effective ion converting third downs.

-- Maxx Williams had his first catch of the season, and knowing what he's been through – and how he's not healthy even now – it was nice to see.