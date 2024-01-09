The First Year Journey Over, Cardinals Hope To Build

GM Monti Ossenfort brought in various pieces throughout the season that made an impact. With injuries, the door was opened for rookies to see a lot of action.

The Cardinals led the league with 11 different rookies that started games. Rookie right tackle Paris Johnson Jr. said he never hit the daunting "rookie wall." Instead, the first-round pick said when thinking back to the season, it reaffirmed his love for the game.

"I'm just going to continue to have fun and I think I'm starting to see myself continue to grow each game," Johnson said.

When he was claimed on waivers before the opening game in Washington, rookie tight end Elijah Higgins -- a college receiver -- didn't know what his role was going to be with a new club. But eventually, he had a solid spot as Trey McBride's No. 2.

"With it being your first year being in a specific position, a new position, you learn the technical side of things and what to do," Higgins said. "For me, it was really learning the why and understanding why I was doing certain things, why I was getting certain leverage on certain blocks.

"I would say the biggest challenge was getting to the point where I understand that I could do it. I always knew I was definitely willing to put my head down and get physical with things. I just didn't know if I was really capable of really doing it or not."

Higgins, and the Cardinals as a whole, proved that they could adapt to whatever is needed for the betterment of the team.

Just as quickly as this season flew by, the offseason will follow suit and the players will be back in the facility pretty soon. Until then, Gannon and the staff will look back at the tape throughout the season and make their evaluations.

They'll also look internally in hopes of improving in 2024.