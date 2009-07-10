The future of Karlos

So now it's becoming apparent – as if it wasn't already – that Karlos Dansby![](/team/roster/karlos-dansby/7b773be1-38b7-4bbc-ba75-d8b6dcf103cb/ "Karlos Dansby") isn't going to get an extension. I suppose a miracle could happen and Dansby could decide he'd prefer security, but it's been pretty clear for a while Dansby would like a chance to be a free agent and see what kind of money is out there, especially if 2010 is uncapped (whether an uncapped year really brings in a huge offer can be debated; he will be one of the most high-profile free agents but if the owners are in a battle with players about a new collective bargaining agreement, I don't know if owners are going to want a player to be able to wave a gigantic new contract around as proof the owners still have plenty of cash to spend).

Dansby has likely been swinging for the fences with his contract demands, which makes sense; if he is going to give up a shot at the open market, he probably wants to be money-whipped. But as GM Rod Graves said (and as he has said about most deals), "We're faced with a number of factors in putting this and other deals together and each one has to fit within the framework of our team objectives." In others words (as I translate a bit), it'd be tough to overpay for one player and throw everything out of whack.

What does this mean? Well, first the deadline has to officially hit next week, but that seems a fait accompli. Dansby is under contract for 2009 and incredibly motivated to play well given his probable free agency. I don't see how the Cards re-sign him before free agency after the season; it'd make no sense for Dansby to get that close and then not test the market. And if he hits the market, odds are some team will give him a crazy contract and he'll leave. Dansby isn't Adrian Wilson; I think he likes it here but I never got the sense he loves it, or that he wouldn't mind trying someplace new. We'll see. That's stuff to consider months from now – after DC Bill Davis, who loves Los – gets a chance to unleash him on opponents.

Finally, assuming Dansby's situation is out of the way (for now), Anquan Boldin should be next on the extension list. I think there was a good chance something could have happened on that front had/if Dansby signed an extension, because his cap number could have been lowered from the hefty $9.7 million. Instead, the Cards have to carry that number. It hamstrings any further work right now. I could see Boldin and the team talking (assuming Q still wants to talk contract) during the season, depending how the roster and the cap shake out.