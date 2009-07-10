Arizona Cardinals Home: The official source of the latest Cardinals headlines, news, videos, photos, tickets, rosters and game day information

More

The future of Karlos

Jul 10, 2009 at 06:58 AM

So now it's becoming apparent – as if it wasn't already – that Karlos Dansby![](/team/roster/karlos-dansby/7b773be1-38b7-4bbc-ba75-d8b6dcf103cb/ "Karlos Dansby") isn't going to get an extension. I suppose a miracle could happen and Dansby could decide he'd prefer security, but it's been pretty clear for a while Dansby would like a chance to be a free agent and see what kind of money is out there, especially if 2010 is uncapped (whether an uncapped year really brings in a huge offer can be debated; he will be one of the most high-profile free agents but if the owners are in a battle with players about a new collective bargaining agreement, I don't know if owners are going to want a player to be able to wave a gigantic new contract around as proof the owners still have plenty of cash to spend).

Dansby has likely been swinging for the fences with his contract demands, which makes sense; if he is going to give up a shot at the open market, he probably wants to be money-whipped. But as GM Rod Graves said (and as he has said about most deals), "We're faced with a number of factors in putting this and other deals together and each one has to fit within the framework of our team objectives." In others words (as I translate a bit), it'd be tough to overpay for one player and throw everything out of whack.

What does this mean? Well, first the deadline has to officially hit next week, but that seems a fait accompli. Dansby is under contract for 2009 and incredibly motivated to play well given his probable free agency. I don't see how the Cards re-sign him before free agency after the season; it'd make no sense for Dansby to get that close and then not test the market. And if he hits the market, odds are some team will give him a crazy contract and he'll leave. Dansby isn't Adrian Wilson; I think he likes it here but I never got the sense he loves it, or that he wouldn't mind trying someplace new. We'll see. That's stuff to consider months from now – after DC Bill Davis, who loves Los – gets a chance to unleash him on opponents.

Finally, assuming Dansby's situation is out of the way (for now), Anquan Boldin should be next on the extension list. I think there was a good chance something could have happened on that front had/if Dansby signed an extension, because his cap number could have been lowered from the hefty $9.7 million. Instead, the Cards have to carry that number. It hamstrings any further work right now. I could see Boldin and the team talking (assuming Q still wants to talk contract) during the season, depending how the roster and the cap shake out.

In the meantime, we'll wait for Dansby's official deadline Wednesday. And the Cards know that, regardless of this outcome, Dansby will be an anchor of the 2009 defense.

dansbynodealblog.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals Could Have A Tough Road

Strength of schedule judged as hardest in NFL
news

Josh Rosen Trade Earns Rave Reviews

Shrewd move by GM Steve Keim praised by many analysts
news

The Cost To Trade Up

A rough estimate of the draft capital needed to get into the top-10
news

Larry Fitzgerald's Role At Wide Receiver

Cardinals star learning outside responsibilities in addition to the slot under OC Mike McCoy
news

Haason Reddick And Budda Baker Settle In

Second-year defenders looking forward to full offseason of work
news

Pay No Attention To Power Rankings

Too much can change to put any stock into current projections
news

Quantifying Cardinals' 2017 Injury Woes

Offense had worst accumulation of injuries in NFL last season, per Football Outsiders
news

Sam Bradford's Market Value Contract

There has been a rush in the past few days to equate the release of safety Tyrann Mathieu with the signing of quarterback Sam Bradford, but they are separate entities.
news

Cap Space A Multi-Year Proposition

While the Cardinals are projected to have less cap space than many other teams in free agency, it doesn't mean they have to sit on their hands if there are players they want to pursue.
news

How Arizona Products Fared At The Combine

Ten Arizona products headed to the NFL Scouting combine looking to improve their draft stock, and for the most part they seemed to do a good job.
news

John Brown's Intriguing Free Agency

The Cardinals have a host of players scheduled to hit free agency in a couple weeks, and the most intriguing of the lot is John Brown.
news

A Look At The Cardinals' Secondary

Secondary coach David Merritt gives insight into his thinking on a variety of subjects.
Advertising